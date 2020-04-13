Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Wishes & Bhim Jayanti 129 Banner: WhatsApp Stickers, Status, SMS, Quotes, Slogans, GIFs and Messages to Mark His 129th Birth Anniversary

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Image)

It is time to celebrate the 129th birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. BR Ambedkar Jayanti or Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti is a festival observed in India to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the principal architect of the constitution of the nation. The day is also widely referred to as Bhim Jayanti. People have already started sharing greetings, images and quotes to mark the day. In fact, the search for Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 wishes, Bhim Jayanti 129 banner, Ambedkar Jayanti 129 status, Bhim Jayanti 2020 status for WhatsApp, Bhim Jayanti 129 banner background HD, WhatsApp Stickers, Ambedkar Jayanti quotes and more is soaring on the search engine platforms. This is why we're here to help you with the most amazing collection. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, Bhim Jayanti HD Images, SMS, Messages and Wishes to Celebrate His Birth Anniversary.

BR Ambedkar, lovingly called Babasaheb Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in the Central Provinces (Madhya Pradesh). An outstanding jurist, economist and a social reformer, Dr Ambedkar, in his lifetime, took up several initiatives to uplift the poor and the socially destitute. He was a freedom fighter and spent a significant part of his life advocating the independence of India. After India gained freedom in 1947, he was India’s first Law Minister and chairman of the Constitution Drafting Committee. For his glorious constitution in shaping the future of India, he was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 1990. Ambedkar Jayanti Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Bhim Jayanti 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings and Quotes.

The Ambedkar Jayanti celebration begins with the top leaders of the country like the President of India and the Prime Minister of India paying floral tributes to BR Ambedkar’s statue in the Parliament. Since Babashaheb was a leader that championed the cause of social justice, the Dalits, the Adivasis and labour workers, in particular, show a lot of enthusiasm in the festivities. A huge procession is carried out by his followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai and Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. Since the year 2015, it is a public holiday in India.

The Ambedkar Jayanti celebration involves activities like dance, painting, debate, dramatics, essay writing, and sports. In addition to these several political parties throughout the country carry out grand celebrations which have several social service initiatives. This year though with the whole nation locked down, an appeal has been made to keep the B R Ambedkar Jayanti a low key affair. Prohibitory orders are in place in Mumbai where colossal crowd turn up during the BR Ambedkar Jayanti. However, this time around due to nationwide coronavirus lockdown, it will be not held. But you can always greet your family and friends.

Check below some of the images with wishes and greeting of Ambedkar Jayanti paying respect to the man who gave every Indian their cherished constitution.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s a Day of Celebrations. It’s a Day to Value a Special Person, Who Taught the World the Lesson of Self Confidence. Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s BR Ambedkar Jayanti, the Father of the Indian Constitution. Happy BR Ambedkar Jayanti. Jai Bhim Jai Bharat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Spirit of Self Confidence and Fight Against Oppression Be With Us in This Ambedkar Jayanti. Wish You All the Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Ambedkar Jayanti, Let Us Always Stand Against Discrimination and Fight Against Equality. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to All.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dr. Ambedkar Will Always Be Remembered for Giving Us a Constitution That Binds Us Together. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti to Everyone.

