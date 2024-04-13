Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a significant cultural and religious festival primarily for the Sikh community. Hindus and other communities across India celebrate it with much fervour. It is observed on April 13 or 14 every year and marks the beginning of the Punjabi New Year or the Sikh New Year. As per the traditional Hindu calendar, Baisakhi 2024 will fall on April 13, i.e., Saturday. This festival is a time for new beginnings, abundance, and celebrations. To get into the festive spirit, you will enjoy playing Vaisakhi songs to get everyone dancing. Below is a list of Vaisakhi songs that are sure to amp up your celebrations. Baisakhi 2024 Food: From Chole Bhature to Lassi, 5 Delicious Foods To Celebrate Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

1. Chori Chori Chupke Chupke (2001): No. 1 Punjabi

The Bollywood movie Chori Chori Chupke Chupke has a song that will double your enthusiasm for this Baisakhi. 'No. 1 Punjabi' track that will make your feet tap to its musical beats. Salman Khan and Rani Mukerji dance to this song with shoulder-shaking steps, making it a must-have in your Baisakhi 2024 playlist.

2. Immaan Dharam (1977): O Jatta Aayi Baisakhi

If you are looking for a retro Baisakhi song from Bollywood, this track from the movie Immaan Dharam will complete your search. You can play this classic track, "Oh! Jatta ayi Vaisakhi," sung by Mohammed Rafi. It features some lovely flute notes that evoke nostalgia in your elders.

3. Badhaai Ho ( 2018): Morni Banke

If you are planning a Baisakhi 2024 party and looking for fun Bollywood songs with Punjabi beats, we recommend checking out "Morni Banke" from the movie Badhaai Ho. This song is perfect for dancing and will invite everyone to a party. So, wear your dancing shoes and get ready to groove to this lively Punjabi beat!

4. Vaisakhi List (2016): Jatt Mele Aa Gaya

Vaisakhi List is a 2016 Punjabi movie directed by Smeep Kang and starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Shruti Sodhi, and Sunil Grover. The film tells the story of two prisoners and features a recreational Punjabi poem by the renowned poet Dhani Ram Chatrik, 'Marda Damame Jatt Mele aa Gaya'.

Baisakhi celebrates the Sikh community's culture and religion, bringing people together through food, dance, and festivities. We wish you all a Happy Baisakhi 2024!

