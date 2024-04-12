Baisakhi, also known as Vaisakhi, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated primarily by the Sikh community, but it also holds significance for Hindus and Buddhists. Observed on April 13 or 14 every year, Baisakhi marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year and commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Sikh Guru, in 1699. This historic event took place in Anandpur Sahib, a city in the Punjab region of India, where Guru Gobind Singh initiated the first five Sikhs, known as the Panj Pyare, into the Khalsa brotherhood. Baisakhi is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour, particularly in Punjab, and is considered one of the most important festivals. As you observe Baisakhi 2024, we at LatestLY have brought together a collection of messages you can download and share with one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Happy Baisakhi 2024 Wishes and Greetings: Share Vaisakhi Messages, Images, Wallpapers and Quotes With Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Sikh New Year.

The day on Baisakhi typically begins with devotees visiting gurdwaras (Sikh temples) for special prayers and kirtan (devotional singing). The highlight of the celebrations is the Nagar Kirtan, a grand procession led by the Sikh community, featuring the Sikh holy scripture, Guru Granth Sahib, followed by devotees singing hymns and performing traditional martial arts known as Gatka. One of the central aspects of Baisakhi celebrations is the practice of seva (selfless service) and sharing. Langar, a community meal, is organized at gurdwaras and community centres, where people from all walks of life, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion, come together to partake in a simple vegetarian meal served with love and humility. This tradition reflects the Sikh principles of equality, compassion, and social justice. Baisakhi 2024: From Chole Bhature to Lassi, 5 Delicious Foods To Celebrate Vaisakhi or Punjabi New Year.

Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Baisakhi 2024 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Happy and Blessed Baisakhi. May the Colours of the Festival Brighten Your Life With Happiness and Prosperity.

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of Baisakhi, May You Be Blessed With Good Health, Wealth, and Happiness. Happy Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Joyous Occasion of Baisakhi Bring New Hope, New Opportunities, and New Beginnings in Your Life. Happy Baisakhi

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Spirit of Baisakhi With Enthusiasm, Joy, and Love. Happy Baisakhi to You and Your Loved Ones

Happy Baisakhi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessings of Waheguru Fill Your Life With Peace, Prosperity, and Happiness. Happy Baisakhi

Baisakhi is also a time for cultural festivities, with vibrant performances of folk music and dance, including the energetic Bhangra and Giddha dances, which originated in the Punjab region. Markets bustle with activity as people shop for traditional attire, jewellery, and handicrafts. Additionally, fairs and exhibitions showcasing Punjabi culture, agriculture, and cuisine are organized, attracting visitors from far and wide. Overall, Baisakhi is not only a religious festival but also a celebration of community, culture, and the spirit of unity and brotherhood upheld by the Sikh faith. Wishing everyone a Happy Baisakhi 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).