Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, commemorates the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) to obey God's command by being prepared to sacrifice his son. Bakrid holds immense religious and cultural significance for Muslims worldwide. It symbolizes the obedience and devotion of Prophet Ibrahim, emphasizes the values of sacrifice and charity, and fosters a spirit of unity, gratitude, and compassion among Muslims. As you observe Bakrid 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a collection of messages that you can download and share with all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Islamic Festival.

Bakrid takes place on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The date varies each year based on the sighting of the moon. The festival spans four days and has various religious rituals and practices. This year it will be celebrated on Thursday, June 29. Here is a wide range collection of messages that you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them Happy Bakrid 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Eid al-Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Today, Bakra Eid Date To Be Announced.

Eid-al-Adha-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Big Eid Celebration! Cherish Every Moment of This Beautiful Festival and May All Your Dreams Come True Soon.

Eid-al-Adha-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Eternal Peace From Heaven Embrace Your Life on The Occasion of Feast of Sacrifice and Fill It With Uncountable Blessings. Eid al-Adha Mubarak!

Eid-al-Adha-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Eid al-Adha. May the Barakah of Allah (SWT) Usher Your Life With Abundant Happiness, Wealth, and the Immaculate Joy On The Day of Big Eid.

Eid-al-Adha-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Joyous Occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, May Allah Fulfil All Your Wishes and Fill Your Heart With Positivity, Your Soul With Love, and Your Mind With Wisdom.

Eid-al-Adha-Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Ease Your Hardships & Troubles and Shower You With Loads of Peace and Prosperity on The Holy Festival. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Muslims also gather for the special congregational prayer called Salat al-Eid during Bakrid. This prayer is performed in mosques or open prayer grounds, followed by a sermon delivered by an imam. The sermon provides spiritual guidance and reflections on the significance of Bakrid, reinforcing the importance of faith, obedience to God, and acts of kindness towards others.

Wishing everyone Happy Bakrid 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 08:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).