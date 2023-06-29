Bakrid Mubarak 2023 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha or the Feast of Sacrifice, is an important Islamic festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the final month of the Islamic lunar calendar. As you celebrate Bakrid 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Bakrid Mubarak HD images, Eid al-Adha Mubarak messages, Bakrid 2023 photo greetings, Bakrid Mubarak wishes, and Bakrid Mubarak wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as greetings for the day. Eid al-Adha 2023 Images & Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid With WhatsApp Messages, Greetings, Quotes and SMS.

Bakrid 2023 will be observed on Thursday, June 29. One of the key traditions of Bakrid is the sacrifice of an animal, such as a goat, sheep, cow, or camel. This act symbolizes Ibrahim's readiness to sacrifice his most cherished possession for the sake of God. The animal is slaughtered in accordance with specific Islamic guidelines, and the meat is divided into three parts: one-third is retained by the family, one-third is shared with friends and relatives, and the remaining one-third is donated to the less fortunate and those in need.

The sacrifice represents the spirit of selflessness, charity, and sharing. It is an opportunity for Muslims to express gratitude for their blessings and extend kindness to others. The act of giving meat to the needy ensures that everyone can partake in the festivities and enjoy a special meal during Bakrid. Here is a collection of a wide range of HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as greetings for Bakrid 2023.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Phir Aa Gaya Hai Mulk Me Qurbaniyun Ka Maal, Ki Ikhtiyar Qimaton Ne Rakiton Ki Chaal, Qamat Me Bakra Uunt Ki Qimat Ka Hum-Khayal, Dil Baithta Hai Uthte Hi Qurbani Ka Sawal. Qimat Ne Aadmi Hi Ko Bakra Bana Diya, Bakre Ko Misl-E-Naqa-E-Laila Bana Diya. Eid al-Adha Mubarak

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Aao Milaen Aaj Eid Ka Din Hai, Musarraton Muskarahton Deed Ka Din Hai, Gellay Bhulaen, Dilon Ko Saaf Ab Kar Laen, Ranjishon Ko Mitaen K Saat-E-Saeed Ka Din Hai. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Mubarak Naam Hai Tera, Mubarak Eid Ho Tujhko, Jise Tu Dekhna Chahe Usi Ki Deed Ho Tujko, Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Abhi Uski Taraf Se Pyar Ki Tawheed Baki Hai, Use Dekhe Bina Lekin Humari Eid Baki Hai. Bakra Eid Mubarak.

Eid al-Adha 2023 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Main Unki Aankh Me Eiden Ki Khushyan Kya Dekhun, Ke Jinki Maa Ne Zevar Bech Kar Kapde Silaye Hon. Eid al-Adha Mubarak.

During Bakrid, Muslims also dress in their best attire, visit family and friends, exchange greetings, and share meals together. It is a time of joy, unity, and strengthening familial and community bonds. Many people also engage in acts of charity and contribute to various humanitarian causes during this time. Wishing everyone Happy Bakrid 2023!

