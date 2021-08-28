Balarama Jayanti 2021 falls on 28 August, Saturday. On this day, Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna was born. In North India, this day is also known as Hal Sashti and Lalahi Chhath. In Gujarat, this day is also known as Randhan Chhath and in Braj regions it is popularly known as Baladeva Chhath. Some devotees celebrate this day in the month of Vaisakh that falls in May or April as per the Gregorian calendar. In some parts of the country, it is celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya where some people observe it on Shravan Purnima.

Lord Balaram holds a plough in his hand, which represents strength and he is also worshipped as the Avatar of Adishesha, the serpent on which Lord Vishnu rests. Apart from this, there are very interesting facts about him that we all must know. Significance, Puja Tithi, Rituals Celebrating the Birth of Lord Krishna's Brother

His Birth

Goddess Mahamaya transferred Balaram’s fetus from Devaki’s womb to Rohini. This was the first-ever known case of fetus transfer. Balaram Jayanti 2021 Date & Puja Muhurat: When is Hal Shashthi? Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Balaram's Birth Anniversary.

An Impressive Warrior

He was physically the most dominating man of Dwapara Yuga and was known as the best Mace fighter. He also defeated Bhima in wrestling once and therefore Bhima became a disciple of Lord Balarama.

The Farmer God

Balarama is also known as the ‘Farmer God’ and is mostly seen with a plough in his hand. In Vishnudharmottara Purana it is also stated that those who desire to possess power and obtain success in agriculture should worship Balabhadra.

An Interesting Marriage

Revati, being from an earlier Yuga was far taller and larger than her would-be husband, Balarama. He tapped his plough on her head/shoulder so that she would shrink to the normal height. After that, the marriage was duly celebrated.

Avatar of Adi Shesha Naag

Balaram is considered as the avatar of Adi Anant Sheshnag, the many-headed serpent, upon whom Lord Vishnu rests his Kshirasagar, the ocean of milk. Shesh Naag holds all planets of the universe on his hood as is known as the king of all nagas.

Balaram has tremendous strength and was believed to be stronger than a herd of elephants. Some of these unique features made him really special.

