Balarama Jayanti is the day when Lord Balarama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna was born. This year it falls on August 28, Saturday. Some devotees celebrate this day in the month of Vaisakh that falls in May or April as per the Gregorian calendar. In some parts of the country, it is celebrated on Akshaya Tritiya where some people observe it on Shravan Purnima. Balaram Jayanti 2021 Date & Puja Muhurat: When is Hal Shashthi? Know Significance and Celebrations Related to Lord Balaram's Birth Anniversary.

In North India, this day is also known as Hal Sashti and Lalahi Chhath. In Gujarat, this day is also known as Randhan Chhath and in Braj regions it is popularly known as Baladeva Chhath. People extend their wishes and greetings to each other through social platforms. You can choose from our collection of greetings and send wishes via Whatsapp stickers, GIF Images and SMS.

Balaram Jayanti (File Image)

Balaram Jayanti (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Netizens Too Tweeted on Balaram Jayanti

Happy Hal Sashti /Balaram jayanti is an important festival in the traditional Hindu calendar. It is dedicated to Lord Balaram who is an elder brother of Shri Krishna 🙏#भगवान_बलराम #BalramJayanti pic.twitter.com/ALopFlGYZy — Ashish Dutt Tripathi (@AshishDuttTri7) August 28, 2021

The serpent on which Lord Vishnu rests is known as Adishesha. Lord Balarama is also worshipped as an Avatar of Adishesha. Just as Lord Krishna carries a flute whose beautiful sound enchants the devotees, Lord Balarama holds a plough in his hand which represents strength. Therefore, the people who observe Balarama Jayanti fast are bestowed with physical strength.

