Balaram Jayanti is dedicated to Lord Balaram, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Known to be one of the ten principal avatars of Lord Vishnu, Balaram is known for his strength and Hala (plough), due to his strong interest in farming and agricultural-related activities. He is also known as Baladeva and Sankarshana. Lord Balaram was born on Sashti or the sixth day of Krishna Paksha in Bhadrapada month. So, Balaram Jayanti, which marks the birth anniversary of Baladeva, will be celebrated on August 17, 2022. Devotees keep strict fast on Hal Sashti and celebrate the Hindu festival with great enthusiasm and gaiety. As you look forward to celebrating Lalahi Chhath or Balaram Jayanti, know all about the date, significance, rituals, puja tithi and shubh muhurat of Lord Krishna's elder brother's birthday.

When is Hal Sashti? Balaram Jayanti 2022 Date in India

As specified above, Balaram Jayanti 2022 will be celebrated on August 17, Wednesday. Hal Sashti is observed six days after the Shravan Purnima or Raksha Bandhan festival in India. It is called by different names in different states of the country. In Gujarat, Balaram Jayanti is celebrated as Randhan Chhath. However, people in Braj call it Baladeva Chhath, while it is also called Chandra Sashti in northern parts of India. Know 5 Things About Lord Balarama, the Elder Brother of Lord Krishna

Hal Sashti 2022 Puja Timings and Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Shashti Tithi will begin at 08.17 pm on August 16, Tuesday and will end at 08.20 pm on August 17, Wednesday. Hal Sashti Vrat is kept on this festive day to pray to the God of agriculture for a bountiful harvest and prosperity in future. August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month

Balaram Jayanti 2022 Significance and Rituals

On this day, Lord Balaram is worshipped as the Avatar of Adishesha, the serpent on which Lord Vishnu rests. Hal Sashti is observed with people worshipping God as well as the sacred agricultural tools, including the pestle and shovel. The farming communities celebrate the day by conducting Lalahi Chhath Puja. They construct a small well from straw grass, reed and palaash to make it look like a plough, a significant tool of Baladeva. It is then worshipped with seven forms of grains including jowar, paddy, wheat, corn, etc. A day-long fast is also kept by women who refrain from eating anything. Even cow milk is restricted to be consumed on Balaram Jayanti. Only buffalo milk can be consumed on Balaram Jayanti Vrat. It is believed that praying to Balabhadra or Lord Balaram on this full-moon day gives the strength to overcome all the hurdles and problems that occur in one's life.

Prayers for a good harvest are also recited on this holy day to take blessings of Sankarshana. Special meals are also prepared and offered to the deity who bestows his devotees with spiritual strength on this day. Temples in Ganjam, Puri and Punjab are famous for conducting grand celebrations of Balaram Jayanti. May Lord Balaram bless you with happiness, wealth and success. Happy Hal Sashti 2022!

