Balarama Jayanti 2022 would be observed on Wednesday, August 17. It is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, who was the elder brother of Lord Krishna. Balarama Jayanti is observed on Shravan Purnima in many parts of the country and on Akshaya Tritiya in other regions. The people in Braj celebrate this day by the name of Baladeva Chhath and Randhan Chhath in Gujarat. It is celebrated with great joy by all the Vaishnavas. As you celebrate Balarama Jayanti 2022, also called Balaram Jayanti, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS to Celebrate Lord Balaram's Birthday

Lord Balarama is believed to be the incarnation of the snake Lord Krishna would sleep on. Devotees celebrate Balarama Jayanti to receive a healthy life with physical strength. They wake up early for a bath and decorate their temples, especially the idol of Lord Krishna, with flowers and leaves. They celebrate the day with bhajans and dance and prepare bhog together, which is later served amongst all as the Prasad. Here are messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them Balarama Jayanti 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Balarama Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Wallpapers

Wish Your Friends and Family a Very Happy Balarama Jayanti

Celebrate Balarama Jayanti With One and All!

Happy Balaram Jayanti 2022 Images and Wallpapers

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022

Balarama Jayanti is celebrated with great enthusiasm in all the temples that worship Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama. The idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Balarama are given a holy bath with panchamrit by the devotees and saints. Lord Balarama was the seventh child of Devaki and Vasudev and symbolizes strength. Devotees worship him on his birthday because he is believed to offer a good, healthy life to his followers. Download these messages to send to your loved ones on Balarama Jayanti 2022.

