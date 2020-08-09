Balarama Jayanti 2020 Details: Lord Balarama is believed to be the second body of God Vishnu by devotees. He is said to be the 8th incarnation of God Vishnu. Every year, people observe the birth anniversary of Lord Balarama, as Balarama Jayanti, religiously and in high spirits. Lord Balarama is the elder brother of God Vishnu. Lord Balarama is popularly known as Baladeva, Balabhadra and Halayudha. There’s a lot to know when it comes to the observance of Balarama Jayanti 2020 – its date, pooja timings, rituals, and significance etc. If you are looking for more information about Balarama Jayanti, then you have arrived at the right place. Balarama Jayanti 2020 Wishes in Hindi & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Wallpapers, Messages And SMS to Celebrate Lord Balaram's Birthday.

What is the date of Balarama Jayanti 2020?

The occasion of Balarama Jayanti is observed on the 2nd Purnima (full moon day) in the month of Shravan as per the Hindu Samwat calendar. Hence, this year, the festive event of Balarama Jayanti will be celebrated on August 9, i.e. Sunday. Now let’s take a look at the shubh muhurat of Balarama Jayanti.

What are the auspicious pooja timings of Balarama Jayanti 2020?

Balarama Jayanti 2020 Date – August 9, 2020, i.e. Sunday

Shashthi Tithi Begins – Aug 09, 2020, i.e. Sunday, from 04:18 AM

Shashthi Tithi Ends –Aug 10, 2020, i.e. Monday, till 06:42 AM

What are the rituals of Balarama Jayanti?

People follow all the rituals on the occasion of Balarama Jayanti dutifully. It is believed that devotees should wake up early and take a holy bath at the time of sunrise. People decorate the idols of Lord Krishna and Lord Balrama, in their respective temples, and offer fresh flowers, and natural fragrances (attar).

Devotees offer special prayers and chant mantras reciting Lord Balarama’s name. A lot of people observe fasting as well. As fasting is not compulsory, people also observe partial fasting. Special traditional food and Panchamrita are offered to the idols of Lord Balarama and Lord Vishnu. People enjoy singing bhajans, and dance to the melodious tunes. The atmosphere is quite jovial.

What is the significance of Balarama Jayanti?

Lord Balrama is the 7th child of Devaki and Vasudeva, and hence the elder brother of Lord Krishna. It is also believed he is the incarnation of the serpent on which Lord Krishna rests. Lord Balarama is the symbol of strength. Hence, people worship him to be blessed with the strength to tackle obstacles in their daily life. It is said that devotees who perform all the rituals with dedication, they are blessed with a healthy and prosperous life. On August 9, we at LatestLY, wish you all a very ‘Happy Balrama Jayanti 2020’ and hope you have great family time, while performing all the rituals as per the auspicious timings of Balarama Jayanti 2020.

