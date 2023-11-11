Bali Pratipada, or, Diwali Padwa, is an important occasion that is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights. The festival is celebrated in honour of the notional return of King Bali to Earth. Bali Pratipada is the first (or 16th) day of the Hindu month of Kartika and is the first day of its bright lunar fortnight, which usually corresponds to the month of October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bali Pratipada 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14. The Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat will start at 05:54 AM and will last till 08:06 AM. The duration will be 2 hours 12 minutes. Bali Pratipada is also called Bali Padyami, Padva, Virapratipada or Dyutapratipada. Scroll down to learn more about the Bali Pratipada 2023 date, Puja Vidhi and the significance of the auspicious day. When Is Bhai Dooj 2023? Know Date, Puja Rituals and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Bond Between Brothers and Sisters.

Bali Pratipada 2023 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Bali Pratipada 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14

The Bali Puja Pratahkala Muhurat will start at 05:54 AM and will last till 08:06 AM. The duration will be 2 hours 12 minutes.

Bali Pratipada Puja Rituals

The rituals observed on the Bali Pratipada day have variations depending on the regions across India.

On this day, people exchange gifts as it is considered a way to please Bali and the gods.

After the ceremonial oil bath, people wear new clothes.

The main hall of the house or the space before the door or gate is decorated with a Rangoli or Kolam drawn with powder of rice in different colours.

King Bali and his wife Vindhyavali are worshipped on this day with great devotion.

In the evening, door sills of every house and temple are lit with lamps and community sports and feasts are held as part of the celebrations.

Bali Pratipada Significance

Bali Pratipada is also known as Bali Puja and is performed on the first day of Kartik Pratipada, which falls on the next day of Diwali Puja. Bali Puja coincides with Govardhan Puja. While Govardhan Puja is dedicated to Govardhan hills and Lord Krishna, Bali Puja is performed to seek the blessings of Demon king Bali. In many parts of India, such as Gujarat and Rajasthan, it is the regional traditional New Year Day in Vikram Samvat, also called the Bestu Varas or Varsha Pratipada. This is the half amongst the three and a half Muhūrtas in a year. This is celebrated as New Year's Day according to the ‘Vikram Samvat’.

