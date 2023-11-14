Bali Pratipada is an important occasion that celebrates the return of King Bali. The festival is celebrated on the fourth day of Diwali on the first (or 16th) day of the Hindu month of Kartika, which usually corresponds to the month of October or November in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bali Pratipada 2023 will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 14. Bali Pratipada is also called Bali Padyami, Padva, Virapratipada, or Dyutapratipada. The celebration can vary based on regional traditions and beliefs. In some places, it may be primarily associated with King Bali's return, while in others, the focus may be on Govardhan Puja.

As we celebrate Bali Pratipada 2023, we have compiled a list of Bali Pratipada 2023 wishes, Bali Pratipada 2023 messages, Bali Pratipada greetings, Bali Pratipada images and HD wallpapers, SMS, and sayings that you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these wishes and send them to your loved ones as Bali pics and wallpapers.

Balipratipada 2023 Wishes & Diwali Padwa Greetings

Happy Balipratipada (File Image)

Balipratipada 2023 Wishes & Diwali Padwa Greetings

Happy Balipratipada (File Image)

Balipratipada 2023 Wishes & Diwali Padwa Greetings

Happy Balipratipada (File Image)

Balipratipada 2023 Wishes & Diwali Padwa Greetings

Happy Balipratipada (File Image)

Balipratipada 2023 Wishes & Diwali Padwa Greetings

Happy Balipratipada (File Image)

Balipratipada is an ancient festival that has its mention in the Mahabharata, the Ramayana, and several major Puranas, such as the Brahma Purana, Kurma Purana, Matsya Purana and others. The earliest mention of Bali's story being acted out in dramas and poetry of ancient India is found in the c. 2nd-century BCE Mahabhaṣya of Patanjali on Panini's Astadhyayi 3.1.26. Balipratipada commemorates the annual return of Mahabali to Earth and the victory of Vamana – one of many creative incarnations of Vishnu. The festival has links to the Vedic era sura-asura Samudra Manthana that revealed Goddess Lakshmi and where Mahabali was the king of the asuras.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 14, 2023 11:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).