Amritsar, November 14: Massive fireworks adorned the sky in Amritsar town of Punjab to mark the occassion of Bandi Chhor Divas 2020. Firecrackers were used in the vicinity of the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar as locals arrived to celebrate the Sikh festival. Firecrackers Ban in Telangana Relaxed, Supreme Court Allows Sale and Bursting of Crackers For 2 Hours.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other members of his Cabinet wished the people of Punjab, as well as the Sikhs based in India and other parts of the world on the occassion of Bandi Chhor Divas. On this day, Sikhs round the globe commemorate the release of sixth Guru of Sikhs, Guru Hargobind from the Gwalior Fort.

Watch Video of Fireworks Around Golden Temple on Bandi Chhor Divas

Apart from the Indian political leaders, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and British Opposition leader Keir Starmer also wished Sikhs on the occassion of Bandi Chhor Divas. The two leaders, while extending their greetings, also urged the community members in the UK to not to violate the COVID-19 social distancing norms.

Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated annually as per the date fixed in the Nanakshahi calender. The festival is observed during Autumn, and often coincides with the Hindu festival of Diwali.

