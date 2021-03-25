Every year, Bangladesh Independence Day is celebrated with great pomp and enthusiasm on March 26. This year, the Republic of Bangladesh will celebrate its Golden Jubilee of freedom. On March 17, Bangladesh on Wednesday began the 10-day golden jubilee celebrations of the country's independence from Pakistan along with the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. March 26 is a national holiday in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh Independence Day History:

The Independence of Bangladesh was declared on March 26, 1971 by Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The special day commemorates the country's declaration of independence from Pakistan in the early hours of March 26, 1971, by the leader of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Another declaration was read out on 27 March 1971, by Major Ziaur Rahman, on behalf of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Major Zia, who was also a BDF Sector Commander of Sector 1 and later of Sector 11, raised an independent Z Force brigade. Chittagong and the guerilla struggle officially began and the people of Bangladesh then took part in a war to get independence from Pakistan.

Independence of Bangladesh was gained through a nine-month guerilla war against the Pakistan Army, and their collaborators including paramilitary Razakars which resulted in the death of about 3 million people. The BDF, later with military support from India defeated the Pakistan Army ending the war on December 16, 1971 after the Surrender of Pakistan.

Bangladesh Independence Day 2021:

The high-profile celebrations for the golden jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh independence Day started from March 17 to 27. The 10-day celebrations marked the country's independence from Pakistan after the 1971 Liberation War.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan are to join the celebrations in Bangladesh under separate schedules amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other world leaders and dignitaries have sent video messages to mark the golden jubilee celebrations. Prime Minister Modi will arrive in Bangladesh on March 26 on a two-day visit and will join the main Independence Day celebrations that also marks 50 years of Bangladesh-India diplomatic relations.

