Basant Panchami 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Saraswati Puja With GIF Greetings and Hike Messages to Celebrate The Festival

Basant Panchami 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Basant Panchami or Vasant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja is the festival that marks the arrival of spring. Basant Panchami 2020 will be observed on January 29. The Hindu festival is celebrated following various traditions and customs in different parts of the country. The observance also marks the start of preparation for Holi which takes place 40 days later. Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of Magha month which corresponds with the Gregorian months of February or March. Goddess Saraswati, the deity of music, knowledge, technology, science and arts is worshipped on the festival. As Basant Panchami 2020 approaches, we have compiled a list of festive greetings which you can send your near and dear ones. It also includes Happy Saraswati Puja HD Images, Basant Panchami HD images, Basant Panchami 2020 wishes, Saraswati Puja wallpapers, Basant Panchami greetings and Saraswati Puja Hike GIF messages for free download online. Basant Panchami 2020 Date & Saraswati Puja Shubh Muhurat: Know Tithi, Significance, Puja Vidhi and Celebrations of Vasant Panchami

On this auspicious day, students pray and seek wisdom, understanding and knowledge from the Goddess. People observe the festival by waking up early in the morning and taking a holy bath. They dress up in yellow coloured clothes as it is believed to be Goddess Saraswati's favourite colour. People greet each other by sending wishes and messages on the occasion. They also send Goddess Saraswati GIFs and Pictures on the day. Basant Panchami 2020: 9 Facts About Goddess Saraswati, Not Many People Know Of.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Basant Panchami Ka Ye Pyara Tyohar, Jeevan Mein Laaye Khushiyan Apaar, Saraswati Viraaje Aapke Dwar, Shubh Kaamna Hamari Karein Sweekar. Happy Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Like Nature Is Turning Into Bright Shades, May Your Life Turns Into Happy Shades Too. Let’s Make Merry and Dance to the Beautiful Melody of Nature Happy Basant Panchami!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Basant Panchami Bring the Wealth of Knowledge to You, May You Be Blessed by Goddess Saraswati and All Your Wishes Come True.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Day Goddess Saraswati Is Worshipped In Various Names and Fame – Badal, Arts and Science, and Deep, Supreme Knowledge. Happy Basant Panchami.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just Like Nature Is Turning Into Bright Shades, May Your Life Turn Into Happy Shades Too. Happy Basant Panchami!

Devotees worship Goddess Saraswati by placing a yellow coloured cloth near the idol or photo. Books, musical instructions, tools or things of use are kept in front of the idol. The idol is showered with yellow flowers, rice grains, turmeric and kumkum in a puja thali. People recite Saraswati puja mantras and aarti. We wish everyone wishing a Happy Basant Panchami!