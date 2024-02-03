Basant Panchami 2024 will be celebrated on February 14, Wednesday. Basant Panchami, also known as Saraswati Puja, is a vibrant and joyous festival celebrated in India, marking the arrival of spring. This auspicious day falls on the fifth day of the Hindu month of Magha, typically occurring in late January or early February. The festival holds great significance for various reasons, including its association with the goddess Saraswati, the embodiment of knowledge, music, and art. From Wearing Yellow to Offering Prayers to Goddess Saraswati, How to Bring in Good Luck on Basant Panchami.

Basant Panchami 2024 Date & Shubh Muhurat

Saraswati Puja, also known as Basant Panchami, falls on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 this year. According to Drik Panchang, Vasant Panchami Muhurat is from 07:08 AM to 12:53 PM, and the duration of Saraswati Puja Muhurat on Vasant Panchami will be 5 hours 45 minutes.

Basant Panchami is celebrated with great enthusiasm as it symbolises the onset of the much-awaited spring season. The earth comes alive with a burst of colours as flowers bloom, and nature begins to rejuvenate after the winter months. The festival is an ode to the beauty of nature and the promise of new beginnings.

Basant Panchami Significance and Celebrations

Worship of Goddess Saraswati: Basant Panchami is primarily dedicated to the worship of Goddess Saraswati, the divine embodiment of wisdom, knowledge, and the arts. Devotees believe that seeking Saraswati's blessings on this day enhances their intellect, creativity, and learning capabilities.

Cultural and Academic Significance: Schools, colleges, and educational institutions worship Saraswati on Basant Panchami. Students often initiate their learning journey or embark on new projects on this day, seeking the goddess's guidance for success in their academic pursuits.

Celebration in the Arts: Basant Panchami is a celebration of creativity and artistic expression. Musicians, artists, and performers come together to pay tribute to Saraswati, seeking inspiration for their craft. It is a day when the arts flourish, and people engage in cultural activities to honour the goddess of wisdom.

Basant Panchami is a celebration that beautifully blends spirituality, nature, and culture. As the warmth of spring envelops the surroundings, devotees come together to honour and worship the goddess of knowledge, creativity, and the artistic spirit. Whether through the worship of Goddess Saraswati or the exuberant festivities, Basant Panchami serves as a reminder of the interconnectedness of nature, intellect, and the vibrant tapestry of human expression.

(The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 03, 2024 02:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).