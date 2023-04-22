Lord Basava, also known as Basaveshwara or Basavanna, was a social reformer, and philosopher, who fought social evils in society. He raised his voice and fought against the caste system and the ritual practices of Hinduism. Basava Jayanthi marks the birth anniversary of the great philosopher who is the founding saint of Lingayats, a Hindu sect with a major following in southern India that worships Shiva as the only deity. As per the Hindu calendar, Basava was born on the third day of the Vaisakha month of the Anandanama (Samvatsara) in the year 1134 A.D. This year, Basava Jayanthi 2023 will be celebrated on Sunday, April 23. As Basava Jayanthi 2023 approaches, here is a list of Happy Basava Jayanthi 2023 greetings, Basavanna images, Happy Basava Jayanthi WhatsApp messages, Basava Jayanti wallpapers, Happy Basava Jayanti SMS, which you can share with your family and friends. You can also download these greetings and images and wallpapers and wish your loved ones as Happy Basava Jayanthi 2023.

Basava Jayanti 2023 Images & Basaveshwar Jayanti HD Wallpapers

Basava Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Basava Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Basava Jayanti 2023 (File Image)

Basava Jayanti (File Image)

Basava Jayanti (File Image)

Lord Basavanna was the founder of the Lingayat faith. Several works are attributed to Basava, which are revered in the Veerashaiva Lingayat community. He was born to a Kannada family devoted to Lord Shiva. He believed in a caste-less society where each individual had an equal opportunity to live his/her life freely. Basava spread social awareness through his poetry, popularly known as Vachanaas. He rejected gender or social discrimination, superstitions and rituals. On this day, the Lingayat committees organize several events showcasing the life of the great philosopher. We wish you all a very Happy Basava Jayanthi 2023!

