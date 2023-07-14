Bastille Day, or French National Day 2023, will be marked on July 14. This annual celebration is bound to be extra special as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be the guest of honour at the Bastille Day 2023 Parade in Paris’ Avenue des Champs Élysées. The celebration of Bastille Day is not redistributed just to France. People in some parts of India, the United States and Canada also mark this day. This is why many people are bound to share Happy Bastille Day 2023 wishes and messages, Bastille Day 2023 Greetings, French National Day images and wallpapers, Happy French National Day 2023 WhatsApp stickers and Bastille Day Facebook status pictures with family and friends to celebrate Bastille Day 2023. When Is Bastille Day 2023? Know Date, History and Significance of National Day of France That Marks the Anniversary of the Storming of Bastille.

French National Day celebrations mark the anniversary of the 1789 Storming of the Bastille - which was a key event in the French Revolution. It is interesting to note that the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people also took place on July 14, 1790. The Fête de la Fédération, held on July 14, 1790, commemorated the solidarity and harmony of the French people amidst the tumultuous era of the French Revolution. Taking place one year after the momentous Storming of the Bastille, its primary objective was to serve as a powerful emblem of peace. This observance has since been referred to as Bastille Day or French National Day.

As we prepare to celebrate French National Day 2023, here are some Happy Bastille Day 2023 wishes and messages, Bastille Day 2023 greetings, French National Day Images and Wallpapers, Happy French National Day 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Bastille Day Facebook Status Pictures that you can post online. Bastille Day 2023: Great Honour for France to Welcome PM Narendra Modi As Guest of Honour, Says Aeroports De Paris CEO Augustin De Romanet (Watch Video).

To celebrate Bastille Day, people traditionally attend or witness the Bastille Day Parade, attend parties and concerts, as well as the annual Bastille Day fireworks. We hope that you enjoy Bastille Day 2023 to the fullest!

