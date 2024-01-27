New Delhi, January 27: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday with great enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour. The rich cultural heritage and the strength of the Armed Forces were showcased at Kartavya Path in New Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion. The four-day-long celebration of the R-Day will culminate at Rajiv Chowk with the concluding event of Beating the Retreat Ceremony scheduled to be held on January 29 in Delhi.

The ceremony is held at Rashtrapati Bhawan and is presided over by President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces.

About the Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Beating the Retreat Ceremony is held exactly three days after the Republic Day with great pomp and show. The purpose of the ceremony is to conclude the festivities of January 26. The guest of honour at the event is the President of India, who arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the 'President’s Bodyguards' (PBG). The PBG commander then asks the unit to give the National Salute, which is followed by the playing of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and at the same time by the unfurling of the National Flag of India on the flagpole. Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat Ceremony Held at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar on Occasion of 75th Republic Day (Watch Video).

Major Highlights

The event features a musical presentation by the bands of the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). One of the key highlights of this year's ceremony will be an impressive fanfare, comprising 29 tunes inspired by Classical Ragas. Army developed massed bands comprising of pipes, drums, bands, buglers, and trumpeters from various Army regiments showcase their performances during the event. The upcoming ceremony will also present one of the most extensive drone shows, featuring 3,500 indigenous drones illuminating the sky above Raisina Hills by synchronising a wide variety of national figures. Republic Day Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory, Check Details. Beating the Retreat Ceremony: Historical Significance The term "Beating Retreat" traces its origins in the 17th century, when Major Roberts of the Indian Army indigenously developed the special ceremony. It originally signified the conclusion of the day's military activities or patrolling by soldiers. In the 1950s Major Roberts indigenously developed the unique ceremony of display by the massed bands. People can participate in the ceremony by securing their advance tickets through the Ministry of Defence website: https://aamantran.mod.gov.in/login. Over the years, 'Beating the Retreat' has emerged as an event of national pride when the Colours and Standards are paraded. The whole country celebrates the event with passion and great zeal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 27, 2024 03:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).