New Delhi, January 27: India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday with great enthusiasm and nationalistic fervour. The rich cultural heritage and the strength of the Armed Forces were showcased at Kartavya Path in New Delhi with President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gracing the occasion. The four-day-long celebration of the R-Day will culminate at Rajiv Chowk with the concluding event of Beating the Retreat Ceremony scheduled to be held on January 29 in Delhi.
The ceremony is held at Rashtrapati Bhawan and is presided over by President of India, who is the supreme commander of the Armed Forces.
About the Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Beating the Retreat Ceremony is held exactly three days after the Republic Day with great pomp and show. The purpose of the ceremony is to conclude the festivities of January 26. The guest of honour at the event is the President of India, who arrives in a cavalry unit escorted by the 'President’s Bodyguards' (PBG). The PBG commander then asks the unit to give the National Salute, which is followed by the playing of the Indian National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, and at the same time by the unfurling of the National Flag of India on the flagpole. Republic Day 2024: Beating Retreat Ceremony Held at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar on Occasion of 75th Republic Day (Watch Video).
Major Highlights
