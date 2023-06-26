Eid-ul-Adha, also known as Bakrid in India, is the second holy festival celebrated by the Muslim community. Eid Al-Adha honours the faith that Prophet Ibrahim had in God. The day honours Prophet Ibrahim's (also known as Abraham) sacrifice. As per religious beliefs, it is said that God tested him to sacrifice his only son. Ibrahim followed the command and was ready to sacrifice his son. However, God intervened during the act, and a lamb was sacrificed instead of Ibrahim's son. Eid al-Adha 2023: Dhul Hijjah Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Today, Bakra Eid Date To Be Announced.

In the Islamic lunar calendar, Eid al-Adha falls on the tenth day of Dhu al-Hijjah and lasts for four days. In the Gregorian calendar, the dates vary from year to year. Eid-Ul-Adha 2023 is expected to be observed on the evening of Thursday, June 29, and end on the evening of Friday, June 30. However, the date of the celebration is entirely based on the sighting of the moon. Eid Al Adha 2023 Holiday in UAE: 6-Day-Long Weekend for Revelers as Eid Ul-Adha Falls Just Before Summer Vacations, Holidays Declared for Private Sector Employees Too; Check Dates Here.

You can check out these easy mehndi henna patterns for Eid, the latest mehendi designs for Bakrid 2023, beautiful mehandi designs for Eid al-Adha 2023, Indian henna patterns for Eid and simple mehndi designs for Bakrid. We at LatestLY have brought a collection of the latest Bakrid 2023 mehndi designs, simple and easy mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha that you can try yourself and make your Eid al-Adha more vibrant and colourful.

Eid-ul-Adha is fast approaching, and if you are looking for last-minute easy and beautiful mehndi designs for Eid al-Adha, we’ve got you covered! Applying mehndi designs on hands during Bakrid is a common tradition among ladies.

