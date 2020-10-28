Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagiri Purnima, 'Maharas', 'Raas Purnima' 'Maha Raas Leela', 'Kaumudi Vrat' and 'Kumar Purnima' will be observed on October 30 this year. On this day, aka the full moon of the Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month will be celebrated as Sharad Purnima and is considered as an auspicious day. One can appease Maa Lakhsmi on this day or as we call Maa Lokkhi in West Bengal where this day is celebrated as Lokkhi puja. By fasting on this day, mother Lakshmi is made happy and people offer prayer to seek blessings.

People ask for wealth-blessed, honour and prosperity from Maa Lakhsmi who is known to be the goddess of wealth. It is said that this day is so auspicious that on this day Maa Lakshmi wanders at night, saying - 'Ko Jagrati' which in Sanskrit says 'who is awake?' to offer them gifts and blessings. It is also believed that Maa Lakshmi was born on the day of Sharad Purnima and that is why this day in many parts of the country is known as 'Kojagari Lakshmi Puja'.

It is believed that fasting on the day of Kogajar Purnima eliminates all sorrows and brings in happiness, money, property i.e. Lakshmi is almost synonymous to wealth and prosperity. It is believed that only by the grace of Maa Lakshmi comes wealth in the house and there is no impoverishment. That is why it is considered very important to please Goddess Lakshmi and please her on this day. Here are a few ways:

Let your ego go and be humbled and devoted to Maa Durga.

Light a clay lamp with ghee in front of Maa Lakshmi idol.

Offer Maa Lakhsmi a garland of roses

Offer her white sweet too.

Use Maa Lakshmi Mantra: "ॐ ह्रीं श्रीं कमले कमलालये प्रसीद प्रसीद महालक्ष्मये नमः" aka "Om hrin shrin kamale kamalalaye prasid prasid mahalakshmaye namah"

On the full moon day, one should worship the presiding deity in the morning.

You should eat only after offering arghya to the moon.

In the temple, you must donate kheer etc.which is believed that on this day under the moonlight turns into Amrit.

Sharad Purnima Kheer is made on a moonlit night and this Kheer is kept in the open sky all night to absorb the light of the moon. Check out Sharad Purnima 2020 kheer recipe, rituals & significance to know the benefits of kheer placed in auspicious moonlight on Kojagiri Purnima & why is it compared to Amrit. It is believed that moon rays rain nectar on Sharad Purnima and a portion of nectar is found in Kheer.

