After a long holy month of prayers and fast, the preparation for Eid al-Fitr 2021 celebration has already begun. Muslim communities around the world are inching towards the grand celebration of Eid 2021 as the holy month of Ramadan or Ramazan is coming to an end. This year Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on May 13, 2021; although, the exact date will be revealed only after sighting the moon. Thus, all eyes are fixed on the new moon sighting. However, apart from moon sighting, other astronomical calculations are also involved in deciding the date of the Eid celebration. Since, the festival is just days away, here we bring you ten Bollywood hit songs to play on Eid al-Fitr and make the festival memorable.

Eid is a festival of brotherhood, love, and unity. People across the world make great preparations. The happiness and excitement around Eid ul-Fitr celebrations are worth watching. However, this year the Eid will be low-key due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country. The grand celebrations start from Ramzan Chand Raat to Eid festivity, which follows by enjoying scrumptious meals, dressing up, and dancing to the popular Eid songs. And when it comes to celebratory songs, Bollywood has given us several melodious tracks for celebrating Eid festival, especially movies featuring superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar among others. Let’s take a look at the list of Bollywood Hindi song videos that you can include in your Eid playlist to make the celebration more special.

1. Aaj Ki Party from Bajrani Bhaijaan

2. Wallah Re Wallah from Tees Maar Khan

3. Jumme Ki Raat from Kick

4. Mubarak Eid Mubarak from Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge

5. Allah Hi Reham from My Name Is Khan

6. Bhar Do Jholi Meri- Bajrangi Bhaijaan

7. Chand Nazar Aa Gaya from Hero Hindustani

8. Eid Ke Din Gale Mil La Raja from Teesri Aankh

9. Jashn from Bobby Jasoos

10. Eid Ka Din Hai from Deedar-E-Yaar

The list of Eid songs will remain incomplete if you do not include these Bollywood classic numbers. So, get your playlist ready with these Bollywood hit songs to celebrate lockdown Eid al-Fitr 2021 with your loved ones while staying at home.

