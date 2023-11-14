Bhai Dooj is an important Hindu festival that is marked with great fervour and festivity by North Indians during the Diwali season. Bhai Dooj usually falls on the last day of the Diwali celebration. While the five-day festivities of Diwali 2023 will be marked from November 10 (Dhanteras 2023) and go on till November 15, there are various questions on when is Bhai Dooj. Also known as Bhau Beej and Yama Dwitiya, Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Shukla Paksha Dwitiya tithi in the Hindi month of Karthik. Due to the way this tithi falls, Bhai Dooj 2023 can be celebrated on November 14 or November 15. As we mark Bhau Beej 2023, here is why Bhai Dooj 2023 will be marked on November 15, how to celebrate this festival and how it is celebrated in various parts of India. Bhai Dooj 2023 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Status Messages, Images, Quotes, Greeting, HD Wallpapers and SMS for the Festive Day.

Bhai Dooj 2023 on November 14th or November 15.

As mentioned, Bhai Dooj falls on the Dwitiya tithi in the bright phase of Karthik month. According to the Hindu calendar, the Dwitiya Tithi for Bhai Dooj 2023 will be marked from 14:36 on Nov 14, 2023, until 13:47 on Nov 15, 2023. It is this timing that raised confusion on the Bhau Beej 2023 Date. Since sunrise during the Dwitiya Tithi falls on November 15 - this day will be celebrated as Bhai Dooj.

Significance of Bhai Dooj

Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej celebrations are similar to the observances held on Raksha Bandhan. This festival also commemorates the precious bond that siblings share. Sisters often perform special Puja for their brothers on this day, and siblings offer each other special gifts to mark this day. The celebration stems from the folklore of how Lord Krishna visited his sister, Subhadra, after successfully skating the evil demon Narkashura. It is believed that Subhadra welcomed her brother with sweet delicacies and performed his aarti, thankful for his safe return. This is believed to be the origin story of the Bhau Beej celebration.

The observance of Bhau Beej is also commemorated in South India. However, it is known as Yama Dwitiya. This festival is based on the folklore of the cherished meeting between Yama, the god of Death and his sister Yamuna (the famous river) on Dwitiya (the second day after the new moon).

