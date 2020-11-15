Happy Bhai Dooj! It is one of the most-awaited days for every brother-sister pair in the family during the festival of Diwali. This year, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated on November 16. A bond between siblings or cousins, a bond between a brother and sister is honoured on this day. Sisters venerate their brother on this day and in return there is an exchange of gifts, which makes it an exciting part for every brother and sister. While people search online for Bhai dooj gifts, some also want to make special rangoli on this day to welcome the guests and relatives coming over. If you are looking for special Bhai Dooj rangoli designs, you have come at the right place. Here, we give you easy Happy Diwali rangoli photos along with Bhai Dooj rangoli, Bhau Beej quick and colourful rangoli patterns with video tutorials. Bhai Dooj 2020 Gifts For Sisters: From Coffee Set to Scarves, 5 Presents to Surprise Your Sister on Bhaubeej!

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali and although it marks the end of the festive season, it is a day of family togetherness. Cousins visit one another for this lovely festival day which honours the bond between a brother and sister. To welcome the guests home, special food is prepared, the house is decked and beautiful rangolis are made on each day of Diwali. We bring you some special designs to make Bhai Dooj rangoli at your doorstep today. Scroll on to find easy rangoli videos, Bhau Beej rangoli pics, brother-sister rangoli patterns and colourful rangoli images to take reference of and decorate your home. You can also make floral rangoli with marigold flowers.

Quick and Easy Rangoli Video:

Colourful Rangoli With Diyas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Festival 🌈 (@festive_needs) on Nov 12, 2020 at 7:21am PST

Creative Rangoli For Bhai Dooj:

A Beautiful Drawing Rangoli For Bhai Dooj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pal_paintingworld (@pal_paintingworld) on Oct 28, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT

Easy and Attractive Diwali Rangoli:

The above videos and photos should help you to make lovely designs for this last yet very special day of Diwali 2020. We wish you have fun making these colourful rangolis as you will miss it very soon. Happy Bhai Dooj to you and your brother/sisters.

