Bhishma Ashtami is the day that marks the death anniversary of Bhishma Pitamah, a character in the Hindu epic Mahabharata. Bhishma is regarded to have chosen to die on the battlefield of Kurukshetra during the propitious period known as the Uttarayana. The Hindu observance is observed during the month of Magha in the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. This year, Bhishma Ashtami 2024 will be observed on Friday, February 16. The Madhyahna Time is from 11:43 AM to 02:02 PM. It will be 2 Hours and 18 minutes. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 08:54 AM on February 16 and end at 08:15 AM on February 17. In this article, let’s learn more about the Bhishma Ashtami 2024 date and all about this day. Ratha Saptami 2024 Date: When Is Surya Jayanti? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and the Celebrations Related to Magha Saptami.

Bhishma Ashtami 2024 Date

Bhishma Ashtami 2024 will be observed on Friday, February 16.

Bhishma Ashtami 2024 Timings

The Madhyahna Time is from 11:43 AM to 02:02 PM. It will be a duration of 2 Hours and 18 minutes. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 08:54 AM on February 16 and end at 08:15 AM on February 17.

Bhishma Ashtami Significance

Bhishma bowed for celibacy and followed it throughout his life. Due to his loyalty and devotion to his father, Pitamah Bhishma was blessed with a boon to choose the time of his death. According to the epic, Bhishma was the son of Shantanu, who had given his son a boon in that he would be allowed to choose his day of death. Bhishma had taken an oath not to marry and that he would always remain faithful to his father's throne. When Bhishma Pitama got injured in the battle of Mahabharata, he didn't die but chose Magha Shukla Ashtami to give up his body. February 2024 Holidays Calendar: List of Major Festivals and Events in the Second Month of the Year.

According to the legend associated with the day, Bhishma waited for 58 days before leaving his body so that he would pass on the auspicious day of Uttarayana, which marks the northward passage of the sun after completing the six months of Dakshinayana. Hindus believe that the one who dies during Uttarayana goes to heaven.

