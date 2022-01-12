According to the Tamil solar calendar Pongal is the Hindu harvest festival of south India which is observed in the month of Tai for four days i.e from 14th January to 17th January. Each day has its own name and importance. The festival is a celebration of a golden harvest when farmers worship Lord Sun or Surya Devta and Lord Indra, expressing gratitude. It is widely celebrated in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Telangana. The four days Pongal are: Bhogi Pongal, Thai Pongal or Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal. Makar Sankranti 2022 Recipes: From Traditional Til Ladoo to Sweet Pongal, 5 Authentic and Flavoursome Sankranthi Delicacies (Watch Videos).

The first day of the harvest festival Bhogi Pongal or Bhogi Pandigai is celebrated on 14th January, which marks the last day of the Tamil month Marghazi. People wake up early before dawn and lit bonfire popularly known as Bhogimantalu and discard their old chattels and celebrate new possessions. Along with rituals, people also make Pongal Kolam designs outside their houses on this auspicious occasion to attract positive energy, prosperity, and blessings from the gods and goddesses. Rangoli is a sign of invitation to welcome goddess Laxmi. We have curated very simple and creative Bogi Kundala Muggulu and Pongal Kolam ideas to zhoosh up your Bhogi celebration.

Pongal Pot Kolam Idea For Bhogi 2022

Traditional Bhogi Kundala Muggulu

Amazing Sankranthi Muggulu Design Ideas

Sankranthi Kundala Special Rangoli With 7 Dots

Drawing different types of Muggulu and Kolam designs enhances creativity. In the olden days, Muggulu were drawn with rice flour, so that the ants and birds need not have to walk too far or too long for a meal. There is a fine connection between the Muggulu dots and the geometric pattern that manifests into vibrations inside the mind of the observer that in turn calms the mind. You can even give your own artistic touch to the Kolam Designs and make sure to use some vibrant colours!

