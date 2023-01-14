Bhogi 2023 Images & Bhogi Pandigai HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Bhogi Pandigai is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival and is also known as Makar Sankranti. It is majorly observed in the southern states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Bhogi Pandigai 2023 will be observed on January 14th. It is a festival celebrated to honour Lord Indra, the god of rain. Lord Indra is expected to bring happiness and prosperity to the land; therefore, many farmers worship Lord Indra dedicatedly. Rain is significant for a good harvest. Therefore farmers worship Indra to receive a good harvest, bringing them wealth and prosperity. As you observe Bhogi Pandigai 2023, we at LatestLY have bought together a wide range of messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Bhogi 2023? Know Celebratory Rituals, Timing, Significance and More About the First Day of the 4-Day Pongal Festival.

On this day, people discard their old and useless items, wood, clothes etc. and decorate their houses with marigold garlands and mango leaves. The discarded material is thrown into a bonfire made of wood and cow dung cakes. This ritual is known as Bhogi Mantalu and is aimed at getting rid of old and negative things from your life to focus on new beginnings. Women dress up wearing new clothes and chant mantras around the fire. Here is a collection of messages for Bhogi Pandigai 2023 that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Bhogi Pandigai Wishes Images

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai HD Images

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai HD Wallpapers

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai Greetings For Family

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

Bhogi Pandigai Messages For Loved Ones

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

On the occasion of Bhogi Pandigai, people clean their houses and draw rangoli at the entrance of their houses. It is believed that decorating the home with marigold garlands and mango leaves drives away negative energy and creates positive energy. Wishing everyone a Happy Bhogi Pandigai 2023!

