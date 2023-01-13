Bhogi Pandigai 2023 wishes, greetings and HD images for free download: The four-day Pongal celebration, also known as Makar Sankranti, begins during the Bhogi period of the year. Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka are the southern states where it is primarily observed. Lord Indra, also referred to as the rain god, is honoured during the Bhogi festival. Many farmers worship Lord Indra because they believe he will make their land prosperous and happy. On this festive day, wishes of Happy Bhogi 2023 have also started trending online as people share the best of Bhogi 2023 wishes and messages on social media. In this collection, you will find a bunch of Bhogi Pandigai 2023 wishes, Bhogi Pandigai images, Bhogi Pandigai messages, Happy Bhogi 2023 greetings, Bhogi Sankranti wishes, Bhogi and Sankranti wishes images and more. When Is Bhogi 2023? Know Celebratory Rituals, Timing, Significance and More About the First Day of the 4-Day Pongal Festival.

Farmers in the nation also worship Indra to receive a good crop, bringing wealth and success. On this day, they also worship their ploughs and other agricultural machinery. The Bhogi festival will take place on January 14, 2023 (Saturday). People dispose of their outdated household goods, wood, and clothing, among others, on the occasion of Bhogi. On this day, people look for Happy Bhogi images, greetings, messages and wishes of Pongal, so of course, we have some of the best wishes of Happy Bhogi 2023 wishes and messages with your loved ones. Pongal 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Patterns: Simple Dots Kolam Designs To Decorate Your Home for the Tamil Nadu Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

These things are tossed into a fire composed of wood and cakes of cow dung. The practice, known as "Bhogi mantalu," is meant to help you let go of the past and the bad things in your life so you can concentrate on the future. Around the sacred fire, women chant mantras while dressed in new attire. You can wish on Bhogi Pongal through these beautiful HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIF greetings, and wallpapers.

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Just As the Flames of Bonfire Rise High, May This Coming Year Be Bright and Bring Prosperity in Your Life. Happy Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

Bhogi WhatsApp Message: The joyous and bright times of the year are here. Let us welcome the sunshine and positivity and celebrate the festival of Bhogi with our loved ones. Happy Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bhogi Is an Auspicious Day To Start Anything New. May Your Fields Yield More Crops, and May Your Family Be Prosperous.

Happy Bhogi (File Image)

Happy Bhogi Wishes: May the brightness of the Sun and the merriment of Bhofi fill your year with beautiful memories and high spirits. Wishing you a warm and Happy Bhogi!

People tidy up their homes and create colourful rangoli with flowers in front of it. Mango leaves and marigold garlands are also used to decorate homes. Additionally, it is claimed to drive away all the bad energy from the house and the neighbourhood and make room for good energy. The blaze, anticipated to provide heat during the chilly weather soon to finish, also burns a lot of agricultural trash.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2023 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).