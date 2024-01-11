Bhogi Pandigai, also known as Bhogi, is a popular festival celebrated in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival. Bhogi is the first day of the four days of Sankranti festivities, and it is observed one day before the main Makara Sankranti day. This year, Bhogi Pandigai 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, while Makar Sankranti will be celebrated on Monday, January 15. The Bhogi Sankranti Moment this year will be at 02:54 AM on January 15. As we celebrate Bhogi Pandigai 2024, here’s all you need to know about the auspicious Hindu festival.

Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Date

Bhogi Pandigai 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14.

Bhogi Pandigai: All About the Auspicious Day

On the day of Bhogi Pandigai, people get rid of old items that are no longer in use. They wake up before dawn and light a bonfire, famously known as Bhogi Mantalu, with wood and other solid fuels. Derelict wooden items at home are offered to the fire as a Bhogi ritual. On the day of Bhogi, sweets are prepared in generous quantities and distributed among families and friends. In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, Sankranti is celebrated for four days. January 2024 Holiday Calendar: Check Dates of Major Indian Festivals and International Events.

The rituals followed during each of the four days are Bhogi which is also known as Bhogi Pandigai (Day 1), Makara Sankranti, which is known as Pedda Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and Pongal in Tamil Nadu (Day 2), Kanuma Panduga in Andhra Pradesh and Mattu Pongal in Tamil Nadu (Day 3) and Mukkanuma in Andhra Pradesh and Kaanum Pongal in Tamil Nadu (Day 4).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2024 02:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).