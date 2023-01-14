Bhogi Pandigai is the annual festival which marks the first day of Pongal. Bhogi Pandigai 2023 will be celebrated on January 14 by people across Tamil Nadu. Bhogi, which is similar to Lohri, is a harvest festival celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by people across the state. The celebration of Bhogi often includes making delicious delicacies, lighting bonfires and cleaning out old and useless things from the house. In addition to this, people also mark this day by sharing Happy Bhogi 2023 wishes and messages, Bhogi Pandigai 2023 Greetings, Bhogi Pandigai WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bhogi Facebook Status Pictures and Images and Wallpapers for Bhogi Pandigai with family and friends.

Bhogi is the first day of the Pongal festival which is a grand commemoration for people living in Tamil Nadu. This harvest festival is focused on celebrating the bountiful winter crop produced. The most important day of the Pongal celebration falls on the day following Bhogi - which is known as Thai Pongal. On this day, people decorate sugarcane and offer prayers to it, preparing special sweet and savoury delicacies with rice that is known as Pongal (Sakkarai Pongal and Ven Pongal). It is believed that offering prayers to the sun god on this day helps ensure another year filled with a bountiful harvest. Bhogi Pandigai 2023 Rangoli Designs & Sankranthi Muggulu Designs: Beautiful and Colourful Rangoli Patterns To Decorate Your House (Watch Videos).

Bhogi celebration is focused on making our homes Pongal-ready. To do this, many people are encouraged to get rid of the old things at home which no longer add value or bring joy to their lives. These things are often added to a bonfire that is lit in the evening time. As we celebrate Bhogi Pandigai 2023, here are some Happy Bhogi 2023 wishes and messages, Bhogi Pandigai 2023 Greetings, Bhogi Pandigai WhatsApp Stickers, Happy Bhogi Facebook Status Pictures and Images and Wallpapers for Bhogi Pandigai that you can share with family and friends.

Happy Bhogi Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Bhogi This Year With Your Family and Friends and Share Good Wishes and Feast Meal. May This Bhogi Bring Many More Celebrations Into Your Life. Happy Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Bhogi Be the Beginning of Every Auspicious Occasion in Your Life. Leave the Past Behind and Move Ahead for a Great Future. Happy Bhogi.

Happy Bhogi Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You Always Soar High Like the Colourful Kites That Paint the Sky. Best Wishes to You and Your Loved Ones on Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Festive Occasion by Letting Go of Your Bad Experiences and Gearing Up for New Ones. Best Wishes on Bhogi!

Happy Bhogi Pongal (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Occasion of Bhogi Fill Your Life With New Energies and Sunshine. May There Be Happiness and Good Luck in Your Life. Happy Bhogi to You.

Pongal 2023 Full Calendar: Dates, Significance & Celebrations Of The Festival Observed In Tamil Nadu

We hope these wishes and messages add to the festivities of Bhogi 2023 and help you to have a blissful Pongal festival.

