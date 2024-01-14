Bhogi Pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in South India, particularly in the state of Tamil Nadu. This day marks the last day of the Tamil month of Marghali and the beginning of the Tamil month of Thai. On this day, people clean their houses, discard old belongings and celebrate new possessions. They light a bonfire in front of their homes to burn the heaps of old things that are no longer in use. Bhogi is the first day of the four days of Sankranti festivities, and it is observed one day before the main Makara Sankranti day. This year, Bhogi Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The Bhogi Sankranti Moment is at 02:54 AM on January 15. In this article, learn all about the Bhogi Pongal 2024 date, history, significance and the celebrations related to the first day of Pongal festivities.

Bhogi Pongal 2024 Date

Bhogi Pongal 2024 will be celebrated on Sunday, January 14, 2024.

Bhogi Pongal Celebrations

On the day of Bhogi Pongal, special dishes are prepared and enjoyed with family and friends. The traditional Pongal dish, made from newly harvested rice, moong dal (split green gram), jaggery, and milk, is cooked in a clay pot and offered to the Sun God before being consumed as a part of the celebration. Families and friends come together to celebrate Bhogi. In several rural areas in South India, cows and bulls are adorned with colourful garlands and tilak as a sign of respect and gratitude for their contribution to agriculture. Bhogi Pandigai 2024 Date: Know the Significance of the Popular Festival Celebrated in South Indian States.

Bhogi Pongal Significance

On Bhogi day, people discard old and derelict items which are no longer in use. People get up before dawn and light a bonfire, famously known as Bhogi Mantalu, with wood and other solid fuels. Old and unwanted wooden items, clothes, mats, and furniture are offered to the fire as a Bhogi ritual. The bonfire symbolizes the destruction of the old and the welcoming of new things. Families and communities gather around the fire, singing and dancing and enjoying the warmth of the fire. Houses are cleaned, painted, and decorated with colourful rangolis, mango leaves, and flowers to welcome prosperity and good fortune into their homes.

