Bhoot Chaturdashi, also known as Kali Chaudas, is an annual Hindu festival celebrated with great devotion, mainly in the Western states, especially in Gujarat. Bhoot Chaturdashi falls on Chaturdashi, which is the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin, which typically falls in October or November of the Gregorian calendar. It is the second day of the five-day-long festival of Diwali. This year, Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11. The day of Kali Chaudas is decided when Chaturdashi prevails at midnight, which, as per Panchang, is known as Maha Nishita time. As Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 nears, here’s all you need to know about the Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 date and the significance of the day.

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 Date and Timings

Bhoot Chaturdashi 2023 will be celebrated on Saturday, November 11.

The Bhoot Chaturdashi Muhurat is from 10:58 PM to 11:50 PM. The duration is of 52 minutes.

The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:57 PM on November 11 and end at 02:44 PM on November 12. Hanuman Puja 2023 Date in Diwali Week: Know Puja Timings, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Deepavali Hanuman Puja.

Bhoot Chaturdashi Significance

On the day of Bhut Chaturdashi, special rituals are performed to pay respects to ancestors and departed souls. In the evening, lamps or diyas are lit in and around the house to ward off evil spirits and negative energies. As per drikpanchang, the rituals of Kali Chaudas involve visiting the crematorium at midnight to offer Puja to the Goddess of darkness and to Veer Vetal. As per legends, it is said that the asura Narakasura was killed on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama. The day is celebrated by early morning religious rituals, and then festivities follow.

