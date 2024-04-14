Bisu Parba is a traditional festival celebrated by the Rai community, primarily in the eastern regions of Nepal, including the Dhankuta, Terhathum, and Sankhuwasabha districts. The festival holds significant cultural and religious importance for the Rai people and marks the beginning of their new year.

Bisu Parba 2024 will be observed on Sunday, April 14. On this day, the Rai community engages in various rituals and festivities to welcome the new year and seek blessings for prosperity and good fortune. One of the central aspects of the celebration is the purification ritual known as "Manghim." In this ritual, Rai households clean and decorate their homes, prepare traditional delicacies and gather to worship their deities, seeking blessings for the upcoming year. As you celebrate Bisu Parba 2024, we at LatestLY have compiled a collection of messages you can download and share with all your loved ones to wish them on this day.

Bisu Parba is also characterised by the performance of cultural dances, folk music, and traditional rituals that reflect the rich heritage of the Rai community. These festivities serve as a means of cultural preservation and foster a sense of unity and belonging among the Rai people. The festival allows community members to come together, strengthen familial bonds, and honour their ancestral traditions. Here is a wide range of messages saying Happy Bisu Parba 2024 that you can download and share with all your friends and family to wish them on this day.

Throughout Bisu Parba, the Rai community demonstrates their reverence for nature and their deep connection to the land. Rituals often involve offerings to the gods and spirits believed to inhabit the natural world, emphasising the importance of harmony between humans and their environment. As the Rai people celebrate Bisu Parba, they not only mark the passage of time but also reaffirm their cultural identity and spiritual beliefs, ensuring that their traditions endure for generations to come.

