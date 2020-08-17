Nothing is quite as elegant as a black cat. It is your miniature jaguar—they doze atop the highest point in the area, stay up for several hours daily and prowl around for some tasty food. To celebrate the cats, Black Cat Appreciation Day is observed annually on August 17. Aside from being so elegant, looking and smart, black cats and kittens are often overlooked. Animal shelters across the world report that these felines are usually never the first choice of pet lovers when it comes to adoption and can be at the shelter much longer than they should be. Why? One of the significant reason is black cats are often considered as bad luck or mischievous. As we celebrate Black Cat Appreciation Day 2020 today, August 17, in this article, we bring you the myths and stigmas associated with the misunderstood feline. Cat Catches Partner Cheating With Other Feline and Its Reaction Is Straight Out of an Indian Daily Soap!

Why Are Black Cats Considered As Bad Luck? Myths and Stigmas

There are several myths associated with it which makes the black cat, a misunderstood feline. They are referred to as witches or demons in disguise and are seen as signs of bad luck by many people.

During the Middle Ages, black cats became equated with black magic. Roaming night-time, they were thought to be witches in disguise, witches’ pets or animal-shaped demons sent by witches to spy on human. Throughout the early 13th century Europe until the 17th century, Salem Witch Trials in Massachusetts, black cats were killed along with those who were believed to be witches.

A black cat is also associated with bad luck. The fear of black cats appears to stem from medieval times, when an animal with dark feathers or fur, including crows and ravens, unfortunately, signalled death. During the 16th-century in Italy, it was believed that if a black cat would lay on someone’s sickbed, death was considered imminent. Duo, the Cat Born With Two Faces Is Overcoming the Odds! Tiny Black Kitten Finds Hope in Her Lovely Owner.

Even today, some people fear bad luck if a black cat crosses the path and good luck, if a white cat, does the same.

Again, some believe black cats bring good luck. In ancient Egypt, black cats were held in the highest esteem because they resembled Bastet—the cat-headed Egyptian goddess.

These are just myths, and despite having no proof of existence, some prefer to believe in the stigmas associated with the black cats, which earned them a notorious reputation. So, if you are one among those who have a black cat, or planning to pet one, Cat Appreciation Day 2020 is the day for you to celebrate your feline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).