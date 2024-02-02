As Black History Month 2024 begins, it is important to learn about its origins and how it helps us appreciate the many contributions made by the black community. What started as Carter G. Woodson's vision in 1915 has become an annual celebration this month. It gives us a chance to learn about African American history and culture. In fact, it goes beyond history. Black History Month reminds us to honour the strength, victories, and ongoing challenges faced by black individuals. Read on to learn more about Black History Month.

What Is This Year’s Black History Month Theme?

The Black History Month theme for 2024 is ‘African Americans and the Arts.”

Who Is the Founder of Black History Month?

Carter G. Woodson, a historian and president of the Association for the Study of African American History, is known as the father of black history. In February 1926, Woodson started ‘Negro History Week,’ which later evolved into Black History Month. He is credited with coming up with the idea for Black History Month.

What Other Countries Celebrate Black History Month?

Other than the United States of America, even Canada, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands celebrate Black History Month.

Who Is a Good Person To Write About for Black History Month?

Every year during Black History Month, we honour the stories of people like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou, Toni Morrison, Malcolm X, Daisy Bates, Mae Carol Jemison, and many more. They made important contributions to black and American history, which should be acknowledged, appreciated, and remembered. From First Black President to First Black NBA Player, Check List of Key Figures and Firsts in Black History.

What Is the Significance of Black History Month?

Black History Month was started as a way of remembering important people and events in African history. People from African and Caribbean backgrounds have played a big role in shaping the history of the United States, but their contributions have been overlooked. The month aims to fix that. Originally focused on African Americans' contributions to the United States, Black History Month now honours the impact of black individuals throughout U.S. history. Right from enslaved individuals in the 17th century to today's African Americans, the goal is to celebrate the rich tapestry of black experiences that shaped the nation. It's a time to share, celebrate, and understand the impact of black heritage and culture.

How Many Black History Months Are There?

The United States of America, Canada, and Germany celebrate Black History Month in February. Whereas the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands celebrate Black History Month in the month of October.

Why Did Black History Month Start?

Black History Month started in the year 1915 when Carter G. Woodson created the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History (ASNLH). He wanted to study black life and history. For that, he started The Journal of Negro History in 1916. In the year 1924, Woodson's fraternity, Omega Psi Phi, started Negro History and Literature Week, which later came to be called Negro Achievement Week. However, he was looking to make a bigger impact. In February 1926, Woodson declared Negro History Week. This coincided with Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass's birthdays. What started off as an important week to share knowledge about black history turned into Black History Month.

What President Made Black History Month?

In 1976, President Gerald Ford became the first U.S. President to formally acknowledge and recognise Black History Month.

How To Celebrate Black History Month 2024?

Celebrate Black History Month by reading books written by black authors or that highlight the history and culture of African Americans. Visit museums and libraries that include or focus on African American history. Attend workshops and discussions to learn more about their culture. There are several documentaries and films that show their struggles and victories. You can host your friends over and screen a documentary. Listen to music by black artists. Explore the roots of black music like jazz, blues, hip-hop, and R&B. Support black businesses and share them on social media so others can follow. If there are local events, performances, or exhibitions taking place near you, do participate in them. Volunteer for organisations that promote inclusivity and diversity.

Where Did Black History Month Start?

Black History Month started in the United States of America.

Black History Month is a time to appreciate the important contributions made by the black community. Let us take this time to learn about and appreciate the history and significance of Black History Month. Let’s also aim to make it important not only for a month but for the entire year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2024 08:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).