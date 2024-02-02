Black History Month is a month-long observation that is marked across the United States of America. This observance began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora and is currently celebrated in various parts of the world. Black History Month 2024 in the United States and Canada will be marked from February 1 to February 29. As we prepare to observe Black History Month 2024 in the US, here is everything you need to know about the observance, how to celebrate Black History Month 2024 and more. Morgan Freeman Says He Finds Black History Month 'Insulting' and Doesn't 'Subscribe' to the Term 'African American' - Here's Why.

When is Black History Month 2024?

Black History Month is celebrated throughout the month of February in the United States and Canada. The observance focuses on acknowledging the struggles of the African diaspora in and around the United States and also stands as a reminder of the continued discrimination that they face in various parts of the country. The observance of Black History Month is also a common practice in the UK and Ireland. However, they celebrate Black History Month in October.

Black History Month 2024 Theme

The theme for Black History Month 2024 is "African Americans and the Arts," according to the Association for the Study of African American Life and History.

Significance of Black History Month

The first step to bringing lasting change is accepting the wrongdoings of the past and remembering why we need to do better and be better. Black History Month is focused on helping people do just that. Even as the topics of slavery and discrimination laws against black people continue to be a sore subject. In fact, many schools across the US still shy away from addressing the history of the United States when it comes to the treatment of black and indigenous people. The observance of Black History Month allows people the chance to change that and teach the younger generations about the civil and human rights movements that finally brought about a chance at equal life for people of colour in the US.

The celebration of Black History Month is also a great way to pay closer attention to how one can support and promote people of colour in the United States. Shopping from Black-owned businesses, attending and organising seminars and discussions that give a stage to voice people of colour and knowing the right way to address these sensitive topics are all great ways to celebrate Black History Month 2024.

