Bohag Bihu 2024 will be celebrated from April 14, i.e., Sunday. Also called Xaat Bihu or Rongali Bihu, it is the beginning of the Assamese New Year. Bohag Bihu is a traditional ethnic festival celebrated in Assam and other parts of northeast India by the indigenous ethnic groups of Assam. To celebrate this day, people often share Bohag Bihu 2024 wishes and messages, Assamese New Year 2024 greetings, Happy Bohag Bihu images and wallpapers, Happy Assamese New Year WhatsApp stickers and Xaat Bihu 2024 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Bohag Bihu 2024 Greetings and Wishes: Send Quotes, Messages, Wallpapers, and Images to Your Loved Ones To Celebrate the Assamese New Year.

Bohag Bihu is one of the major festivals celebrated by the people of Assam, and it is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm by family and friends. The celebration of Rongali Bihu has seven different pinnacle phases: Sot, Raati, Goru, Manuh, Kutum, Mela, and Sera. The festival is mostly of aboriginal origin and comprises Tibeto-Burman and Tai elements. Rongali Bihu 2024: Farmers Begin Assamese New Year Celebrations by Giving Bath to Their Cows on Goru Bihu (Watch Video).

The celebration of Bohag Bihu is marked by entertaining dance and song performances, cultural events and other community activities. The traditional Rongali Festival is also organized in Guwahati every year. by

As we prepare to celebrate Bohag Bihu 2024, here are some Bohag Bihu 2024 wishes and messages, Assamese New Year 2024 greetings, Happy Bohag Bihu images and wallpapers, Happy Assamese New Year WhatsApp stickers and Xaat Bihu 2024 Facebook Status pictures that you can share online with family and friends.

Happy Bohag Bihu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I pray that your year be filled with laughter, joy, happiness and all things good. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Happy Bohag Bihu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Bohag Bihu! May your life and year ahead be as colourful, joyful and vibrant as the Bihu festival!

Happy Bohag Bihu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the bright and vibrant celebrations of Bihu bring you cheer and joy in your life. Wishing you and your family a very happy Bohag Bihu!

Happy Bohag Bihu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this joyous Assamese New Year usher in a season of happiness and prosperity for your and your family. Happy Bengali New Year!

Happy Bohag Bihu (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I pray that the beautiful celebrations of Bihu will fill your homes and hearts with joy, positivity, laughter and love. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bihu celebrations usually last several days. On the eve of Bihu, women focus on preparing for the festive affairs, and the first day of Bihu — Rongali Bihu — is dedicated to the cattle that give millions a livelihood.

On the second day of Bihu — Manuh Bihu, people specially make delicacies with flattened rice, while the third day of celebration is dedicated to worshipping deities. We hope that Bohag Bihu 2024 brings love and light to you and your family!

