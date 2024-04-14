Bohag Bihu is an auspicious festival celebrated with great zeal in the Indian state of Assam. The annual festival is also popularly known as Rongali Bihu, marking the beginning of the Assamese New Year and the arrival of the spring season. It usually falls in mid-April, coinciding with the beginning of the Hindu solar calendar month of Vaishakha. The Bohag Bihu festivities are held for a period of 7 days. This year, Bohag Bihu 2024 will be celebrated on April 14, and the festivities will continue till April 20. Rongali Utsav is a festival organised in Guwahati every year, showcasing the tribal culture of the northeastern state. As we celebrate Bohag Bihu 2024, here’s a list of Happy Bohag Bihu wishes, Bohag Bihu 2024 greetings, Bohag Bihu 2024 HD wallpapers, Bohag Bihu 2024 wishes, Bohag Bihu 2024 pics, which you can download and share with your family and friends. You can also download these Bohag Bihu images and send to your loved ones as Happy Bohag Bihu 2024 wishes on this special occasion.

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A very happy Bohag Bihu to you and your family! Let's begin this new year with loads of happiness, love and prosperity.

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bohag Bihu bring you and your family joy, peace and prosperity and the strength to endure the highs and lows of life. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let us begin this new year with a fresh and happy start! I wish that all your dreams come true in this new year. Happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May this Bihu bring you and your family all the love, abundance, happiness and peace you seek. Wishing you a very happy Bohag Bihu!

Bohag Bihu Greetings (FIle Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy this festive season with singing and dancing. I wish you health, wealth and success in the coming year. Sending you my heartiest Bohag Bihu wishes. Have a great one!

The festival of Bohag Bihu is celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm in Assam which includes various rituals and traditional practices. The festivities often begin with Goru Bihu, where cows are bathed and worshipped as a form of gratitude for their contribution to agriculture and farming. One of the most cherished traditions during Bohag Bihu is Husori, where groups of young men and women visit homes and perform traditional Bihu songs and dances. They are typically dressed in traditional attire and carry musical instruments with them. During Bohag Bihu, people wear traditional Assamese attire like Mekhela Chador for women and dhoti-kurta or Gamosa for men. We wish you a very happy Bohag Bihu 2024!

