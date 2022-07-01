Canada Day is the day to celebrate the anniversary of the Canadian Confederation which took place on the same day in 1867. It is observed every year on July 1. Canada was originally known as the dominion day and was renamed in 1982 when the Canadian constitution was patriated by the Canada Act 1982. It is generally known as Canada’s birthday. On this day, Canada became a kingdom of its own right within the British empire commonly known as the Dominion of Canada. As you Celebrate Canada Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send to one and all as the greetings for the day. Wish Happy Canada Day With WhatsApp Messages and Facebook Greetings.

Three separate colonies of the United Canadas, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick were united into a single dominion under the British North American Act 1867. Under the federal Holidays Act, Canada Day is observed on July 1 unless the date falls on a Sunday. In that case, July 2 is the statutory holiday but the celebrations would still take place on July 1. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones as the greetings for Canada Day 2022. Say Happy Canada Day with These Messages and WhatsApp Stickers.

Happy Canada Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate The National Day of Canada With Great Fun and Frolic! A Huge Toast to Our Lovely Country!

Happy Canada Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: It’s Time to Break Out the Barbecue for Another Year! It is Finally Canada's Birthday!

Happy Canada Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Are Blessed to Be Free and Independent, Let Us Celebrate 1st July With Our Loved Ones and Make This a Memorable Day for All. Happy Birthday Canada.

Happy Canada Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: “It Is Wonderful to Feel the Grandness of Canada in the Raw.” – Emily Carr Happy Canada Day!

Happy Canada Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Canada Day Wishes To Everybody! Today Is the Day of Merriment and Enjoyment. Happiness and Get-Togethers Because Our Nation Turns a Year Older!

Happy Canada Day 2022: Greetings, HD Images, Messages and Quotes To Celebrate the National Holiday

Canada Day is celebrated typically with outdoor public events, such as parades, carnivals, festivals, barbeques, fireworks and free musical shows. It is a holiday, therefore many people come together to celebrate it with their family, friends and loved ones. People of Canada send messages to their family and friends to greet them on Canada’s birthday. Here are HD images and wallpapers that you can download and send to all your friends and family as the greetings for Canada Day 2022.

Wishing everyone Happy Canada Day 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2022 02:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).