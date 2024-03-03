Caregiver Appreciation Day 2024 will be marked on March 3. This annual commemoration is focused on raising awareness about the struggles and challenges a caregiver faces, which are often unknown. Caregivers serve a vital role in our society by providing physical, emotional, and mental support to those they care for. And while the patients or people who need the care are often showered with the support and sympathy of many, caregivers are often taken for granted. Caregiver Appreciation Day aims to change just that. As we prepare to celebrate Caregiver Appreciation Day 2024, here is everything you need to know about this day, how to celebrate it, and more. Supporting Parents and Caregivers: How Makoons Play School Provides Resources and Guidance for Raising Happy, Healthy Children.

When is Caregiver Appreciation Day 2024?

Caregiver Appreciation Day is celebrated every year on March 3 and is focused on appreciating and cherishing the millions of people who choose to become caregivers. This celebration is different from the observance of National Caregivers Day which falls on February 16.

Significance of Caregiver Appreciation Day

Caregivers caters to people with different conditions such as those living with disabilities, illnesses, and the elderly. Data from the European Quality of Life Survey indicates the number of caregivers in Europe to be 100 million, which is 20% of the EU population. Meanwhile, close to 40 Million caregivers provide help to close to 16.6% of people in the US. The celebration of Caregiver Appreciation Day allows you to take time and effort to understand the innately challenging role that caregivers take up every single day. Apart from the physical strain of the job, the emotional strain they may go through is also something that needs to be understood.

Issues like caregivers fatigue have been impacting millions of caregivers worldwide silently and observances like Caregiver Appreciation Day finally give us the chance to help understand these issues and build a world where they are able to have a stable and healthy balance in their work schedule. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Caregiver Appreciation Day 2024!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2024 11:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).