Chaitra Navratri 2021 will be celebrated for 9 days from April 13. Worshipping Maa Durga during Navratri is considered particularly fruitful in various ways, according to Sanatan Dharma. During the Navratri one can chant holy mantras related to Mata Durga, Mahakali, Mahalakshmi and Saraswati. This is said to bring in good luck and happiness. You can also send these mantras as wishes and greetings for Chaitra Navratri. If you are troubled and have obstacles in life, then there are some Durga mantras that you can chant. It is believed that by chanting of Nav Durga mantras during Chaitra Navratri with a sincere mind and heart one can manifest good luck, wealth and happiness.

You can chant these mantras daily as well. While chanting mantras you must be careful about doing it correctly. We have for you some beloved mantras of Maa Durga.

Chanting the powerful mantras of Maa Durga in Navratri is considered to be the best. It is believed that by chanting the powerful mantras of Mother Durga in the festival of Navratri, all kinds of desires are fulfilled. Maa Durga is pleased if you chant these mantras during Navratri. Since the birth of Rama also falls in the festivities, it is also called Rama Navratri. Celebrate Chaitra Navratri 2021, share warm greetings with these Facebook wishes, HD images, WhatsApp stickers, Signal messages, Telegram photos and more.

Durga Mantra - Om Hr Dum Durgayai Namah (ऊं ह्रीं दुं दुर्गायै नम:) Chanting this mantra can get rid of all obstacles.

Durga Mantra 2- Sarvemangal Mangalaye Shivaay Svartha Sadheke, Sharanyatryambke Gauri Narayani Namostutte. (सर्वमंगल मांगल्ये शिवे सवार्थ साधिके, शरंयेत्र्यंबके गौरी नारायणी नमोस्तुते।) By chanting this mantra, Maa Durga is said to bring prosperity in your life.

Durga Mantra 3– Un Jayanti Mangala Kali Bhadrakali Kapalini. Durga Kshama Shiva Dhatri Swaha Swadha Namoastutte ( ऊँ जयंती मंगला काली भद्रकाली कपालिनी। दुर्गा क्षमा शिवा धात्री स्वाहा स्वधा नमोऽस्तुते।।) Chanting of this mantra is said to solve problems in life.

Durga Mantra 4- Uam Hri Klein Chamundayai Vichchai.(ऊँ ऐं ह्रीं क्लीं चामुण्डायै विच्चै।) This mantra is chanted to get the blessings of Mother Chamunda.

Om Dum Durgaye Namaha (दुं दुर्गायै नम:) to cut down negative energy

Yaa Devi Sarva-Bhutessu Vishnumaayeti Shabditaa Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namas-Tasyai Namo Namah to bring in good luck

Navdurga Jaap Mantra.

The festival of Navratri is dedicated to Maa Durga. Nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped in Navratri. It is believed that during the festival of Navratri, Mother Durga visits the earth and offers blessings to her devotees. Mother Durga has been called the goddess of power. During the nine-day celebration, nine forms of Goddess Durga are worshipped. All nine forms of Durga Maa – Goddess Shailaputri, Goddess Brahmacharini, Goddess Chandraghanta, Goddess Kushmanda, Goddess Skandamata, Goddess Katyayani, Goddess Kaalratri, Goddess Mahagauri will be worshipped

