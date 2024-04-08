Chaitra Navratri 2024, a nine-day-long auspicious Hindu festival, is celebrated during the Chaitra month, which generally falls in March or April according to the Gregorian calendar. This festival marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year and is dedicated to worshipping the Hindu Goddess Durga and her various forms. As Chaitra is the first month of the Hindu lunar calendar, this Navratri is known as Chaitra Navratri. This year, Chaitra Navratri 2024 will commence on Tuesday, April 9, with Ghatasthapana, culminating on Wednesday, April 17, with Rama Navami celebrations. Devotees fast, prepare traditional food and sing devotional songs to seek blessings from the Goddess. Before embarking on this spiritual journey, here is a list of all the famous devotional Hindi bhajans and Bollywood songs dedicated to Maa Durga.

1. Kranti (1981) : Durga Hai Meri Maa

This devotional song sung by Mahendra Kapoor is from the movie Kranti. It praises Durga Maa while reciting "Jai Mata Di." Durga Maa is known for her immaculate power and is often called the destroyer of evil. Her devotees can seek her blessings through this magical divine music.

2. Maiya Teri Jai Jaikaar (Bhajan)

Indian singer Arijit Singh is famous for his emotional songs in the Hindi film industry. He has a deep voice and usually sings romantic songs. This bhajan, in his sweet voice, would be bliss and create a religious atmosphere during Chaitra Navratri 2024, hence adding the next one to this selection.

3. Bhor Bhai Din Chadh Gaya Meri Ambe (Bhajan)

This is one of the best and most popular devotional songs of Anuradha Paudwal, which expresses the inner devotion towards Maa Durga. The song highlights the glory and power of Maa Durga. It is one of the most frequently played songs during Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri 2024 Full Calendar: From Ghatasthapana to Ram Navami; Check Start and End Dates of Vasantha Navaratri Celebration.

4. Aasha( 1980): Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye

"Tune Mujhe Bulaya Sherawaliye" is a song from the 1980 film, Aasha, starring Jeetendra, Reena Roy, and Rameshwari. The devotional is recorded in the melodious voice of Mohammed Rafi and Narendra Chanchal, and the music is composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal.

5. Leke Pooja Ki Thali Devi (Bhajan)

This blissful bhajan in the melodious voice of singer Suresh Wadkar praises the greatness of Durga Maa and is worth listening to. It speaks of devotion and the art of worshipping the Goddess Durga. You can find it easily on YouTube and let it inspire you.

Devotional songs dedicated to the goddess Durga are a way to honour her and a time for spiritual reflection and renewal. May Maa Durga bless you and your loved ones with happiness, success, and good health. We wish you and your family a very Happy Chaitra Navratri 2024!

