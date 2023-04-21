Eid ul-Fitr is almost here. And the date of Eid ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the moon. While Eid in the Middle East will be celebrated on April 21, Eid ul-Fitr in India is expected to be marked on April 22 based on moon sighting. The night of the moon sighting is known as Chand Raat, and people often wish each other Chand Mubarak as in anticipation of the Eid ul-Fitr celebration. To mark this day, share Chand Mubarak 2023 messages and wishes, Chand Mubarak greetings, Happy Chand Raat 2023 quotes and sayings, Chand Raat 2023 images and wallpapers, Chaand Mubarak WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures with family and friends.

Chand Raat is when the first new moon is sighted, and the following day is celebrated as Eid ul-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Also known as Badi Eid, Eid ul-Fitr is the most important Eid celebration for Muslims across the world. Chand Raat celebrations usually focus on getting together and praying as a community. People also gather together on rooftops to sight the moon and capture pictures and videos that can be shared online.

In addition to this, sharing Chand Mubarak 2023 messages and wishes, Chand Mubarak greetings, Happy Chaand Raat 2023 quotes and saying, Chaand Raat 2023 images and wallpapers, Chaand Mubarak WhatsApp stickers and Facebook status pictures online with family and friends is also a common practice.

Chand Mubarak 2023 Images & Eid Ul-Fitr HD Wallpapers

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

Chand Raat Mubarak! (File Image)

Chaand Raat 2023 in India is expected to coincide with Alvida Jumma and is sure to be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by people across.

