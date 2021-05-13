The Eid ul-Fitr moon sighting is the long-awaited event among the Muslims, as it is after the same when the new calendar in the Islamic begins, marking the end of the holy month Ramadan. ‘Chand Raat’ or ‘Chaand Raat,’ is the locution used for the eve of the Eid al-Fitr festival. It means a night with a new moon for the new Islamic month Shawwal. Families and friends gather to spot the new moon, which signals the start of Shawwal month and the day of Eid. After the moon sighting, people wish each other Chand Raat Mubarak or Eid Mubarak. Eid ul-Fitr 2021 is different and low-key because of the ongoing pandemic. The Chand Raat celebration will see a quiet night, with people sharing festive greetings virtually. To make the night memorable, here we bring you Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 greetings, Happy Eid WhatsApp stickers, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak Facebook messages, Signal HD images, Telegram messages to send on the Shawwal Moon night.

Eid al-Fitr is a major festival for Muslims across the world. From wearing new clothes to preparing a scrumptious meal—the festive spirit enlightens everyone. City streets don a festive look, and brightly decorated malls and markets remain open till late at night. Chaand Raat is observed festively by Muslims. However, since last year, the observation has gone limited noting the ongoing global health crisis because of COVID-19. People will celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2021 at home, but that cannot dampen the festive spirit. So, share these Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 greetings, Happy Eid messages, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak wishes, Eid Mubarak HD images, and Eid ul-Fitr 2021 photos with friends and family on the Shawwal night.

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You and Your Family Peace, Harmony, Happiness, Good Health, and Prosperity. Chand Mubarak to You and Everyone at Home.

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let the Divinity of This Holy Month Erase All the Sinful Thoughts off Your Mind and Fill It With a Sense of Purity and Gratitude! Ramadan Chand Mubarak to You!

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Sending You My Greetings on the Holy Occasion. Chand Mubarak.

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Accepts Your Ibaadah, Good Deeds, and Lightens Your Burden. Chand Raat Mubarak.

Watch Video: Chand Mubarak 2021 Messages

How to Download WhatsApp Stickers?

The Facebook-owned app, WhatsApp is even more fun to use with stickers, which are available for both iOS and Android applications. To download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers, you can CLICK HERE. While you share these Chand Raat 2021 greetings, don’t forget to say how you dearly miss your close ones, and that very soon we will celebrate all-important occasions together. We wish you and your family, a safe and happy Eid al-Fitr!

