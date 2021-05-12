'Chand Raat' holds a special significance in every Muslim's life. It is celebrated one day before the Eid celebration. Muslim communities wait for 'Chand Raat', which is the sighting of the beautiful crescent moon. After sighting the moon, they decide the Eid celebration date. Now, this year only a few more hours are left for the Eid celebration as it is going to be celebrated on May 13 or 14. During Ramadan, Muslims were observing a strict fast for the past one month and now they are preparing themselves to celebrate the joyous festival of Eid. Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2021 HD Images & Wishes: Facebook Greetings, GIF Messages, WhatsApp Stickers & SMS To Send to Family and Friends.

Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul-Fitr is celebrated to offer prayer and pay respect to Allah for providing strength and endurance during the entire holy of Ramadan. However, all the celebrations of Eid will be almost like last year due to the current Covid-19 situation in the country. People will celebrate the festival while staying at home. But this lockdown should not hamper the celebration. Apart from buying new clothes and preparing tasty meals, one can also send 'Chand Raat Mubarak' wishes and greetings to their loved ones via Whatsapp, Facebook, and other messenger apps after sighting the moon.

And if you are someone who is confused about what greetings to send, then here we have got you a few Chand Mubarak 2021 WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, GIF wishes, and greetings for free in advance. WhatsApp stickers and Facebook messages are the easiest way to convey your Eid wish to your friends and family. During every festive occasion, they launch several special stickers. Now, let's have a look at a few greetings and wishes for Eid 2021 celebration.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Khuda Kare Har Raat Chand Banke Aaye, Din Ka Ujala Sham Ban Ke Aaye; Kabhi Na Door Ho Apke Chehre Se Muskurahat Har Din Aise Mehmaan Ban Ke Aye. Chand Mubarak Ho!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chand Raaat Mubarak! Is Dua Ki Sath ki Allah Tala Apki Zindagi Ki Har Kawahish, Har Tamana, Har Khushi, Har Dua Puri Kare. Ameen!!

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Chand Ki Pehli Dastak Pe Chand Mubarak Kehte Hain, Sab Se Pehle Hum Aapko Chand Mubarak Kehte Hain.

Chand Raat Mubarak (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Ramzan Ka Pak Mahina Sath Apne Rehmat Aur Barkat Lata Hai. Chand Mubarak!

Chand Raat Mubarak 2021 Wishes, Greetings, HD Images & Eid Mubarak Messages to Send on Eid al-Fitr

How to download WhatsApp stickers?

You can easily download WhatsApp stickers from the Play Store app on your Android phone or click HERE. Download and send it to your loved ones. We hope our collection of Chand Mubarak wishes and greetings will help to convey your happy wishes to your family and friends after sighting the moon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2021 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).