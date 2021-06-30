Chartered Accountants' Day is dedicated to celebrating the thousands of CA aspirants and CA graduates who have finally gotten through this challenging course. Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 will be celebrated on July 1. Also known as ICAI Foundation Day, this day marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) in post-independent India. As we prepare to celebrate Chartered Accountants' Day 2021, here is everything you need to know about this event, ways to celebrate ICAI Foundation Day and more. Celebrate Chartered Accountants’ Day With Greetings, Messages and Quotes on 1st of July!

When Is Chartered Accountants’ Day Celebrated in India?

As mentioned above, Chartered Accountants' Day is celebrated on July 1 every year. This day marks the anniversary of the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. An act of Parliament gave birth to ICAI on July 1, 1949. July 1, 2021, marks the 73rd Chartered Accountants Day. National Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 Wishes & Messages.

Importance of Chartered Accountants' Day

Chartered Accountants' Day celebrates the thousands of CAs that we all know and love. The celebration highlights the role that CAs play in building our economy and keeping our financial structures in place. Chartered accountancy is one of the most challenging careers in India. And it plays a key role in the smooth and proper functioning of our accounting. ICAI has played a vital role in shaping India and the institution, and its contribution is celebrated on this day.

National CA Day 2021 Wishes, WhatsApp Messages And Greetings To Send to Chartered Accountants’ Day

The establishment of ICAI played a crucial role in efficiently regulating the profession of accountancy in India. And the celebration of Chartered Accountants' Day is filled with various events and conferences that discuss the issues and hurdles of people. Chartered Accountants' Day 2021 celebrations are sure to be supported by multiple events organised by ICAI as well as CA graduates and aspirants merely wishing each other Happy Chartered Accountants' Day 2021!

