As we are done with Diwali 2020, we can't wait for Chhath mahaparv. Chhath Puja 2020 will be observed on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi and it is called Kartiki Chhath. You might want to know Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule: When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya? Chhath puja fast is said to be one of the strictest fast that devotees observe for 36 hours without water. The rituals also include the holy bath at sunrise and sunset while giving araghya to the sun and eating satvik food before the fast. Devotees stand in cold river water during the sunset and sunrise to pray the Sun Gods. However, since the fast is extremely difficult, it is easy to make mistakes.

You must have your items from the Chhath Puja 2020 samagri list, puja vidhi & keep in mind the important rituals. If you are looking for Chhath puja items thekua & coconuts to banana bunch & soop (winnower), here's a complete list of ingredients you'll need for the mahaparva. While it is your determination and your sincerity that counts BUT it is said that if you make certain mistakes during the worship your vrat stands incomplete. People also listen to Chhath Puja Bhojpuri songs for free Mp3 download, right from Sharda Sinha’s ‘Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiyya’ to Khesari Lal Yadav’s ‘Chhath Kare Jaib’ & Kalpana’s ‘Angana Me Kosi’ and we have the ultimate list of festive tunes. Here is the Chhath puja shubh muhurat and mistakes you must avoid:

Chhath Puja 2020 Muhurat

November 20 will be the beginning of the Chhath festival. This day will be at sunrise - 06:48 and sunset - at 17:26. However, Shashthi Tithi will start one day before which is on November 19 at 9:58 pm and will continue till 9:29 pm on November 20. The time of offering arghya to the sun in the morning on the next day is 6:48.

At the time of Chhath Puja avoid non-veg food, cigarettes, alcohol. People who are fasting are expected to sleep on the ground and not on the bed. Avoid garlic and onion. While making the prasad take care of complete cleanliness and sanctity. Water or food should not be taken before offering arghya to the Sun You should never give araghya in silver, steel, glass and plastic utensils. You shouldn't eat at the place of making prasad. A person fasting must avoid profanity. Be extra careful if you are following the kosi ritual. Chhath Puja 2020 Kosi Rituals: Want Your Wish to Be Fulfilled? Know the Importance, Puja Vidhi & Samagri to Seek Blessings from the Sun God & Chhathi Maiyya. Keep the place where Prasad is being made extremely clean, While making prasad stay away from salt.

We are amid the coronavirus pandemic, and appeals are being made to have less crowds in public places. People are being asked to do puja by making a water source at home. You can celebrate Chhath Puja 2020 at home in these 4 ways that can help you follow vrat vidhi and celebrate the Sun God festival if you're unable to pray at the Ghats. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm in North India and especially in Bihar, UP and Jharkhand. Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay and Kharna is done on the next day, Prasad of Chhath festival aka Thekua is prepared on the third day and Arghya is offered to the setting sun.

