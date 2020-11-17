Happy Chhath puja 2020! Chhath mahaparv is here and Chhathi Maiyya along with the Sun God will bless your lives on this occasion. people from Bihar and UP begin to prepare for Chhath. Celebrated on the sixth day of Kartik Shukla Paksha aka 6 days after Diwali, the new moon of Kartik month, Chhath puja is celebrated with fervour and enthusiasm in parts of North India. As Chhath Puja 2020 approaches, devotees search for Chhath Puja 2020 date & full Schedule. From questions like "When is Nahay Khay, Lohanda and Kharna, Sandhya and Usha Arghya?" are often asked. We have your back, right from letting you know the dates and shubh muhurat of all the rituals, we have for you the significance of worshipping Chhathi Maiya & the Sun God.

This time the main festival of Chhath will be celebrated on November 20. The festival is celebrated for four days. Fasting of Chhath puja is very strict and full of rules and regulations. Chhath festival is also known as Mahaparv or Mahavrat and it will begin on November 18, starting on Kartik Shukla Chaturthi with devotees worshipping the Sun God. It is said that worshipping on Chhath leads to happiness, peace, wealth and prosperity in the family.

Chhath Puja 2020 Date & Full Schedule

Chhath Puja Day 1: Nahay-Khay: Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Chhath Puja Day 2: Lohanda and Kharna - Thursday, November 19, 2020

Chhath Puja Day 3: Sandhya Arghya - Friday, November 20 2020

Chhath Puja Day 4: Usha Argh and Paran - Saturday, November 21, 2020

Nahay-Khay Meaning, Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

Chhath Puja begins on Kartik Shukla Chaturthi date. This is the first day of Chhath Puja, on this day devotees or the vrati (person fasting) performs the holy bath. This year Nahay-Khay is on Wednesday, November 18. On this day, sunrise will be at 06:46 in the morning and sunrise at 05:26 in the evening.

Lohanda and Kharna Meaning, Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

Lohanda and Kharna is called the second day of Chhath Puja. It occurs on the fifth day of the bright fortnight of Kartik month. This year Lohanda and Kharna are observed on Thursday, November 19. On this day, the sunrise will be at 06:47 am and the sunset will be at 05:26 in the evening.

Chhath Puja, Sandhya Arghya Meaning, Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

The main day of Chhath Puja is the Shashthi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month also known as Sandhya Arghya. On this day, the setting sun is offered holy water as salutation aka arghya. This year Chhath Puja Sandhya Araghya will be observed on November 20. On this day, the sunrise will be at 06:48 am and sunse at 05:26 pm. The Shashti Tithi for Chhath Puja starts from 19:59 on November 19, till 09:29 on November 20.

Sunrise arghya, Paran Day Meaning, Date, Shubh Muhurat & Rituals

The last day of Chhath Puja is the seventh day of the Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On this day, Arghya is offered to the Sun God at sunrise. The fast is then considered complete. This year, Sunrise Arghya and Paran (breaking of fast) of Chhath Puja will take place on November 21. On this day, sunrise will be at 06:49 in the morning and at sunset in the evening at 05:25.

If you do not know, Chhathi Maiyya is considered to be the sister of Sun God. Both Chhathi Maiyya & Sun God are worshipped during the festival of Chhath. It is believed that by observing the fast of Chhath, Chatthi Maiyya gives away blessings to the person keeping the fast and his or her family. However, since it is a community festival, this year due to coronavirus, the celebration may not take place at the ghats.

