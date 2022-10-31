The fourth and final day of Chhath Puja 2022 will be observed on Monday, October 31. The grand festival began on October 28. It is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated mainly in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand and the Nepalese provinces of Medhesh and Lumbini. During Chhath, people worship Lord Surya to show thankfulness and gratitude for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request that certain wishes be granted. The sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Lord Surya’s sister is worshipped as the goddess of the festival. As you celebrate Chhath Puja 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated messages in Hindi that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this auspicious day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. From Sharda Sinha’s Classics to Khesari Lal Yadav’s Peppy Rendition of Folk Songs, List of Chhath Geet To Enjoy.

Chhath is celebrated on the sixth day of the lunar month of Kartika in the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in October or November. It is observed six days after the festival of lights, Diwali. The rituals of Chhath puja are observed over four days. Here are messages and wishes in Hindi that you can download and send to all your friends and family to wish them Happy Chhath 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Usha Arghya 2022 Images & Chhath Puja HD Wallpapers

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Wishes

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May the Sun God Shower You With His Choicest Blessings and Make You Beam With Joy. Happy Usha Arghya to You and Your Family.

Usha Arghya 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: The Sun God Is Always There To Shine Upon Us, So Pray With Full Dedication. Happy Usha Arghya!

Usha Arghya Quotes for Chhath Puja (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: Happy Usha Arghya! May the Positivity of Chhath Puja Spread in Your Life and Fill It With Success and Glory. Happy Chhath Puja to You.

Usha Arghya 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: It’s a Day To Offer Arghya to the Sun God and Thank Him With All Your Heart. May the End of Your Fast Bring You Joy and Success. Happy Chhath Puja

Usha Arghya Chhath Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Happy Usha Arghya 2022 Image Reads: May This Chhath Puja Mark the Beginning of a Good Life, Fortune, and Glory for You, Setting a New and Energetic Phase for a Highly Successful Life. Happy Usha Arghya!

Environmentalists claim that Chhath Puja is one of the most eco-friendly religious festivals of the world. The rituals include holy bathing, fasting and abstaining from drinking water and offering araghya and Prasad to the setting and rising sun. Prostration March is also performed by some devotees as they head for the river banks. Here are messages and wishes in Hindi that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Chhath 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

