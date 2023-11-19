Chhath Puja is the annual four-day festival that is commemorated after Diwali. Chhath Puja 2023 will be celebrated from November 17, culminating at Usha Arghya, or the morning offerings for Chhath 2023 will be marked November 20. This ancient Hindu festival is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm in the Indian states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, West Bengal and the Nepalese provinces of Koshi, Madhesh and Lumbini. During this festival, the Sun god is revered for four days and stringent fasts are observed to appease the almighty. The most important part of the Chhath festival is the 36-hour fast - observed from the third day of Chhath and finally broken on the fourth day after the Usha Arghya Chhath Puja. To conduct this Puja and finally break the fast, people in different states nationwide are sure to look out for Chhath Puja Usha Arghya 2023. Chhath Puja 2023 Greetings for Usha Arghya: WhatsApp DPs, Images, HD Wallpapers, Wishes, Facebook Messages and SMS for the Last Day of Chhath Mahaparv.

Chhath is considered to be one of the most important Hindu festivals. Chhathi Maiya, the sixth form of Devi Prakriti and Lord Surya's sister, is worshipped as the Goddess of the festival. Traditionally, this festival was mainly observed by women folk for the well-being of their children and the happiness of the family. The Usha Arghya or Pratah Arghya is the final day of Chhath celebrations when the stringent 36-hour fast is broken. Chhath Puja 2023 Sandhya Arghya Timings: Check City-Wise Sunset Time for the Evening Offerings During Chhath Mahaparv.

The celebration of Chhath is spread across four days. On the first day, devotees offer the Holy bath - where they pray to Lord Surya. This is followed by the day-long fast on the second day, broken at sunset. On the third day of Chhath, the most stringent 36-hour fast begins, where people abstain from eating anything or even drinking water. This fast is finally broken during Usha Arghya after performing the auspicious Chhath Puja at sunrise. To offer the Prana Time Puja, people in different states nationwide will be on the lookout for Sunrise Time for Chhath Puja Usha Arghya.

City-Wise List of Chhath Puja 2023 Usha Arghya Timings

City Sunrise Timings in IST Patna 6:10 am Darbhanga 6:08 am Muzaffarpur 6:10 am Lucknow 6:29 am Varanasi 6:18 am Noida 6:46 am Prayagraj 6:23 am Mumbai 6:48 am Kolkata 5:52 am Delhi 6:48 am

The Usha Arghya is offered to the rising sun. After making this holy offering, parents pray to Chhatti Maiya for their child's protection as well as the happiness and peace of their whole family. This officially marks the end of Chhath Puja.

